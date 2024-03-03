5 best weird texture packs for Minecraft

Minecraft's texture packs are one of its coolest features. Fans have been able to completely change the textures found within the game to appeal to different aesthetics, such as Minecraft's many cottagecore texture packs. There have been thousands of texture packs created over the years, some with the goal of making the game as realistic as possible and some trying to do something weird.

Weird doesn't always mean bad. In fact, all the texture packs listed in this article are very well made and look incredible; they just happen to also do something strange or unique with the textures at the same time.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five wonderfully weird Minecraft texture packs

1) MineBricks

Given how similar Minecraft's terrain is to LEGO bricks, it is no surprise that resource packs such as MineBricks exist. This resource pack aims to make the game appear to be made almost entirely out of LEGO bricks, a strange idea, to say the least. There are two different free resolutions available. One is 128 pixels by 128 pixels, and the other is double that at 256 pixels.

Another thing that makes MineBricks a weird texture pack is the inclusion of sloped LEGO bricks. The blocky terrain of the game means there are no true slopes, so their inclusion feels more like something from a cursed Minecraft mod than a vanilla texture pack. The pack as a whole is incredibly well made, though. It almost feels like playing as a minifigure from an official Minecraft LEGO set.

2) Splotch

Splotch's textures are as simple as they are cute. (Image via Mojang)

Splotch is a weird texture pack for two reasons. The first is the texture pack, which is an eight-by-eight pack. This means that the textures found in it are half the resolution of the default, resulting in more simplistic textures. The second reason is that Splotch aims to be a cartoonish texture pack. These packs tend to increase the resolution to allow for extra details, helping Splotch stand out.

Neither of these reasons is strange on their own, but their combination results in a texture pack truly unlike any other. Splotch is not worth using just for this gimmick, as the texture pack is also quite beautiful, evoking classic cartoons like Adventure Time, which also had one of the best official Minecraft mashups.

3) Brixel

Brixel is another texture pack that aims to make Minecraft look like the LEGO sets based on it. This texture pack has a free 64-by-64-pixel version, with higher resolutions available to Patreon supporters. What lands this one a bit higher up the list is the extra fidelity and detailing added to most surfaces. The slight height and texture variation on grass, for example, does wonders for immersion.

Brixel is ultimately weird for the same reasons as MineBricks. It's just strange and a little cursed to see a Minecraft wool farm filled with LEGO sheep. The game feels familiar while also having a touch of mystery and otherworldliness.

4) MS Painted

A coastal base, as seen with the MS Painted texture pack. (Image via Mojang)

MS Painted, as the name might suggest, is a gimmick texture pack that was made entirely within Microsoft Paint. The textures are simplistic and hand-drawn, reducing visual clutter and giving them a charm almost unparalleled by any of Minecraft's other best resource packs.

The colors found in the pack, both in the textures and the water, are much brighter and more saturated. This can make them harder to look at, but again, they're just so charming. Ultimately, weird is the best word for MS Painted, as there is no other texture pack even similar to it.

5) Retro NES

Retro NES turtles look like Koopas. (Image via Mojang)

The Retro NES texture pack is a themed pack that aims to replace all the textures in the game with vanilla-friendly alternatives that harken back to the iconic pixel art of original NES-era games.

Tall grass and sea turtles look like they were pulled straight out of a Mario game, for example. The classic pixel cloud background is an incredible touch as well. The colors in the pack also tend to be more saturated, with water being a great example of this.

Retro NES features some of the best fan-texturing ever done. Many of the textures in the pack look so professionally made that it's almost hard to believe they weren't ripped from a legitimate NES title. This resource pack is a perfect choice for a Minecraft playthrough unlike any other.