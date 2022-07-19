5 cool skins for Minecraft 1.19 update Java Edition

Skins in the Minecraft 1.19 update are a great way to customize the character. When new players enter the game for the first time, they have the default 'Steve' or 'Alex' skin. However, they can download or create skins on several websites.

In Bedrock Edition, creating and editing skins is extremely easy as the title offers the customization option. In Java Edition, users have to download readymade skins from the community, create them externally, and import them to the official game launcher to use them in-game.

Customize characters in Minecraft 1.19 update with these five amazing skins

1) Technoblade tribute skin

Technoblade's tribute skin (Image via Minecraft)

Whoever has known the sandbox game for a long time is familiar with Technoblade. He was one of the community's most talented and beloved gamers and content creators. Known for his combat skills and humor, Technoblade has millions of fans all around the world.

Unfortunately, he died on June 30, 2022, due to cancer. Millions of players, fellow content creators, and streamers came together to mourn. Many also made different versions of his skin for the title as a tribute.

This particular skin has a different texture, but it stays true to the color palette and face of the legend.

2) Warden skin

The Warden skin is excellent to look like the terrifying beast (Image via Minecraft)

In the latest The Wild Update, the most terrifying mob has been released. The Warden is the first blind, hostile mob summoned in the Deep Dark Biome and will hunt users down. It has immense power and can quickly kill gamers, even if they have netherite armor and the best weapons.

Since the mob was introduced, thousands of fans have made skins that look like the mob. The fascinating yet spooky texture of the beast looks brilliant on any character. It is the perfect skin to wear in the latest update.

3) Kermit the frog skin

Kermit the frog skin alongside frog mobs (Image via Minecraft)

On the one hand, the latest update brings scary Deep Dark and the Warden, but on the other, it also brings derpy frog mobs and adventurous Mangrove Swamp biomes. Frogs are one of the most fascinating features added to the game, and interacting with these cute mobs can be fun.

If players want to have fun and take some funny screenshots of themselves playing with these mobs, they can apply a Kermit the Frog skin onto themselves and feel at home amongst these derpy mobs.

4) Dream's mask skin

The Dream's mask skin (Image via Minecraft)

Dream is another famous content creator with millions of fans. He started his career by playing the sandbox game and instantly gained lots of followers. Many users frequently download his skins and even create different iterations of them.

This particular skin is inspired by the famous fan-made animation of the Dream SMP server. In this, the anonymous face of the content creator is slightly visible, and his renowned smiling mask is somewhat shifted to the side.

5) Sculk man skin

The Sculk man skin camouflaged in the Deep Dark (Image via Minecraft)

This fantastic skin has a similar texture to the new sculk blocks spreading around the new Deep Dark Biome. The color palette is primarily black, with teal-colored dots.

The creator of the skin also made the eyes of the character completely blank, making the skin even scarier.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far