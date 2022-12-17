5 most dangerous Overworld structures in Minecraft 1.19

While exploring the ginormous world of Minecraft, players will often come across various structures. These structures are naturally generated to diversify the game and inspire one to create their own structures. In Minecraft, players have the option to explore three unique dimensions: The Overworld, the Nether, and the End dimension.

When a new world is created, the Overworld is where the player is spawned. It is the most diverse dimension of the three, as it has many more types of biomes, mobs, and structures.

Dangerous Overworld structures in Minecraft 1.19

In the Overworld, quite a few structures are naturally generated, and a few are dangerous to explore. Here are some of the most frightening Minecraft Overworld structures and what makes them dangerous for the player:

5) Abandoned mineshaft

A cave spider spawner in an abandoned mineshaft (Image via Mojang)

Mineshafts are underground structures that have narrow pathways. As it is underground, there is no light source, because of which there are always hostile mobs roaming around the place.

Mineshafts can also have multiple cave spider spawners. These spawn small spiders that inject poison into the player with their attacks. This makes it very annoying to deal with them. However, exploring mineshafts can be rewarding, as their loot chests may have diamonds and other valuable items.

4) Pillager outposts

A pillager outpost with a cage in a snowy biome (Image via Mojang)

Pillager outposts are fairly tall structures mainly made of dark oak planks, birch planks, and cobblestone. Around this structure, players will often find cages with either two allays or an iron golem inside. A ton of pillagers are spawned in and around these outposts.

Dealing with pillagers is one of the most annoying things to do in the game. This is because pillagers always hang around in groups and can attack the player from range using crossbows. Their health points are also quite high (twenty-four health points or twelve hearts).

3) Woodland mansion

A woodland mansion in a dark forest biome (Image via Mojang)

Found in the dark forest biome, the woodland mansion is a huge structure that houses two of the most deadly illagers in Minecraft: vindicators and evokers. These two are extremely dangerous mobs that can deal substantial amounts of damage per hit they land on the player.

Aside from these mobs, regular hostile mobs such as skeletons and zombies can also be found while exploring a mansion. This is because the majority of the inside of the mansion is not well-lit.

2) Ancient city

An ancient city with a warden (Image via Mojang)

The ancient city is the most recent structure in Minecraft that was added to the game with the Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update. It is arguably the largest and one of the most frightening Overworld structures ever to be introduced. Players can find it at around Y level -52.

In ancient cities, various types of sculk blocks are generated. While inside this structure, players must walk silently unless they want a sculk shrieker to summon the warden.

Like the structure itself, the warden is relatively new to Minecraft. It is a hostile mob that is blind and can detect the vibrations caused by the player's footsteps.

The warden was created to be undefeatable. So the best thing to do when up against it is to distract it by throwing projectiles in some other direction and fleeing from it.

1) Ocean monument

An ocean monument in the game (Image via Mojang)

This is a fairly popular structure that Minecrafters often raid to acquire sea lanterns, prismarine blocks, and a few other exclusive items. It is the biggest structure that can be naturally found in the ocean.

Ocean monuments are quite rare and very hard to come across. However, players can easily locate it using ocean explorer maps. What makes this aquatic structure the most dangerous structure in the Overworld are guardians and elder guardians.

These are extremely hostile mobs, and many spawn in this structure. On top of that, three large-sized guardians, called elder guardians, are spawned in each ocean monument. The worst part about guardians is that they can attack from range and deal a lot of damage.

