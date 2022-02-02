The world of Minecraft is filled with various types of naturally generated structures scattered around. Some of them can be commonly found, and some can be ultra-rare. Some can be peaceful, while others extremely dangerous for the players' lives.

There are about 17 different naturally generated structures in the game, ranging from simple villages to mysterious floating end cities. As it is a survival game, most of its naturally generated structures will have some challenges.

Some of these structures are most dangerous with strong hostile mobs, complex designs, and tricky traps that can be life-threatening for players.

Top 5 most dangerous structures in Minecraft

Although many structures in the game pose different types of challenges to players, here are the five most dangerous structures in Minecraft:

5) Stronghold

End portal room in Stronghold (Image via Minecraft)

Strongholds are one of the rarest structures in the game. Players can only find it with the help of an "Eye of Ender." These structures can either be huge or small, but they will be filled with all kinds of hostile mobs which can collectively attack players.

These structures can be confusing to navigate, with multiple rooms, blocked off secret passages, etc.

4) Ocean Monument

Ocean Monument (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Ocean Monument is another dangerous structure because it is underwater and filled with Guardians and Elder Guardians. It is one of the most significant structures in the game.

Players will have to prepare themselves to be underwater for a long time and fight loads of guardians to survive in the structure.

3) Bastion Remnants

Bastion Remnant (Image via PCgamers)

Any structure in the Nether realm automatically becomes dangerous, like Bastion Remnants. This structure is filled with angry Piglins that won't forgive players if they loot their gold or chests.

Piglin Brutes are even worse as no gold will stop them from killing players. These structures can generate magma cube spawners that can also cause problems.

2) Nether Fortress

Nether Fortress (Image via Minecraft)

Another structure in the hellish realm is the Nether fortress. House to the Blazes and Wither skeletons, this is one of the most dangerous places to be in the game.

Withers will attack players and put vicious effects on players, and the Blazes will keep spawning and shoot multiple fireballs at them.

1) Woodland Mansion

Woodland Mansion (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Woodland Mansion is arguably the most dangerous structure in the game. It is also one of the biggest and rarest structures in the game and is the home of all types of Pillagers.

After players enter the mansion, they will be bombarded with all kinds of hostile mobs, from Pillagers to creepers. The colossal structure makes it confusing for players to navigate as well.

