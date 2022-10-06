5 easy build ideas for Minecraft beginners in 2022

In Minecraft, players have an unlimited supply of blocks from which they can build almost anything, from simple huts to massive castles. No matter how simple the building feels in the game, there is still a learning curve to it. It is hard to construct bigger structures since builders need lots of resources and a vague mental blueprint of the building.

Luckily, there are plenty of build ideas for those new to the game. Soon after entering a new world, gamers need a safe house to protect themselves at night against hostile mobs. Though the player's first base is never the prettiest, they can progress further and create new builds based on some of these ideas.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other build ideas worth checking out.

Top 5 easy builds ideas for Minecraft beginners, ranked

5) Nether Hub

To protect the Nether portals, players can create a hub around them in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/Braguetta)

The Nether is one of the most dangerous realms to explore and be in, especially for beginners. Hence, they must always create a safe hub around the portal to keep their entrance to the hellish realm safe. This might not be the most straightforward build for newbies, but it is one of the most important.

Make sure to use strong blocks and close off all the openings from where Nether mobs can enter the hub. Players can also spawn-proof the hub by placing torches, carpets, or slabs on the floor.

4) Underwater Base

The underwater base can be pretty fascinating to build and live in Minecraft (Image via Twitter / @fedo_minecraft)

Beginners tend to primarily create structures on land since mining is slow underwater and breathing time is limited. However, if players get proper underwater enchantments in their gear, they can try to create an underwater base.

A cozy bunker-like space can be created underwater that will be connected to the surface. Glass blocks can be placed as walls and room to look at the aquatic life and world right from the base.

3) Underground base

Since players spend most of their time mining, an underground base can be created in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/OnTheSpotLive)

As soon as gamers enter the world, they will start crafting tools and going deep underground to find precious ores and items. Since they will be mining for hours on end, they can create a simple underground base to access everything easily and not waste time traveling up and down the world.

They can create a massive storage system to keep all the blocks and items found underground without going to the surface.

2) Hobbit Hole

Lord of the Rings fans can create a simple hobbit hole in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/Igor_Gyepreteper)

If players are fans of the famous film series 'Lord of the Rings,' they must know about adorable and cozy hobbit holes. These are underground bases that have unique circular doors and windows. They are usually built inside smaller hills and are perfect for a beginner.

Hence, they are also an excellent build design that users can try constructing in the game.

1) Simple hut

The simplest structure to build in Minecraft is a hut (Image via Mojang)

Beginners cannot go wrong with a simple hut as their base. This is the simplest structure to construct since players will need to make four walls and a slanting roof with either regular blocks or stairs.

Make sure that each wall has an odd number of blocks so that the rest of the structure is central and symmetrical. The good thing about the hut is that it can be easily modified and expanded into a more extensive structure as players learn to build.

