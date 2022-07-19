5 fun facts about Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update has been out for nearly a month. Players have gradually settled in and explored most of the new features it has to offer. However, some features and facts might go unnoticed simply because the update is still relatively new.

Since the update added loads of blocks, items, mobs, and biomes, there are many small features that users might not discover. Mangrove Swamps, Froglight blocks, goat horns, Deep Dark, and other new features are already well polished and are deeply rooted in the game.

Five fascinating things about Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Verdant (green) froglight block is hardest to obtain

Green froglight is the hardest to obtain (Image via Minecraft)

By now, gamers might be familiar with the new block called froglight. It is a light-emitting block that can only be obtained when frogs eat the smallest magma cube.

Different colored frogs drop different froglights. Hence, the green-colored froglight called 'verdant' is the hardest to obtain.

This is because green frog does not spawn naturally in the world. They can only spawn when a tadpole is manually grown in a cold biome.

Since growing a green frog and making it eat a magma cube is a tedious task, the verdant froglight is the hardest to obtain.

2) Mangrove trees can grow entirely underwater

Mangrove tree grown entirely underwater (Image via Minecraft)

The new Mangrove Swamp biome will have its own set of trees. This is special since its saplings grow on leaf blocks and can be obtained by players without chopping the tree. These are called Mangrove propagules and can grow underwater as well.

Users can grow entire mangrove trees wholly submerged in water through this method. This can be used to create some unique underwater builds as well.

3) Leaf blocks can now be waterlogged

All types of leaf blocks can be waterlogged (Image via Minecraft)

Waterlogging is a mechanism through which gamers can prevent the water source block from flowing if it is placed on a specific block. This update brings the feature to leaf blocks as well.

Now, they can easily fill leaf blocks with water. It can also be done with the new mangrove roots.

Waterlogged leaf blocks are an excellent decoration block and can be used in structures, base fences, etc.

4) Some goat horns can only be obtained from screaming goats

Only screaming goats drop the other four goat horns (Image via Minecraft)

Goat horns were finally added to the game after being announced two years ago. Players can either obtain them from Pillager Outpost chests or goats themselves.

Out of eight types of goat horns, only four can be obtained in chests and through normal goats.

The other four are only obtainable from a screaming goat. These unique variants are pretty rare to find, making the other four goat horns much more infrequent as well.

5) Mangrove leaves grow propagules when bone mealed

Bone mealing mangrove leaves grow propagule bud (Image via Minecraft)

When gamers are in the new Mangrove Swamp biome, they will notice a few mangrove leaves growing propagules underneath them. These are used to grow more mangrove trees.

However, if they cannot find any, individuals can use bone meal on the leaf blocks to grow one. The bone meal will only grow the bud of the propagule. After this, readers will have to wait for the entire propagule to grow naturally.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are loads of other details in the update that are quite fascinating as well.

