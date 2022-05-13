5 greatest Minecraft glitches to ever be released in the game

Minecraft is a generally well-maintained game. Mojang only has it and Dungeons to focus on, so both games have dedicated teams that are constantly working on them. As such, not much ever goes drastically wrong in Minecraft, such as game-breaking issues capable of ruining the experience for players.

But that doesn't mean Minecraft hasn't had its fair share of glitches and issues. Quite the contrary, actually. Every week, a new snapshot is released as Mojang gears up for the newest updates. And every week, those releases are made up almost entirely of bug fixes!

There have been plenty of weird, cool and even beneficial glitches over the years, and here are some of the best examples.

Best glitches across Minecraft's history

5) Far Lands

The Far Lands (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

There was a time in Minecraft when world generation was not quite as infinite as it is now. At one point, players could travel to what was infamously dubbed "The Far Lands." Here, world generation would become glitchy and laggy, manifesting itself in the formation of a strange and unique wall. It did take several thousand blocks' distance to even come close to, but it was still quite cool.

4) X-Ray glitch

Timestamp: 3:20

When players jumped into a composter, they could eventually see underneath the map with X-Ray vision. They'd need to be pushed down into it by a piston, but they would then be able to see through walls and other things. There were several ways to achieve this glitch, including being suffocated in a wall.

3) Piston duplication

Timestamp: 1:51

With two pistons, players could set up a redstone current that would effectively duplicate the block they placed in front. Essentially, one sticky piston would be pushing a block back and forth, with a regular piston pushing it forward. This is technically impossible, which is why it resulted in duplication. It has long since been patched.

2) Lava survival

Lava pool (Image via Mojang)

Being trapped in lava is a terrible experience in Minecraft and it usually results in death. However, there was once a glitch that allowed players a chance to survive. By exiting the game and then reentering, they would have a few seconds of immunity to try and escape or get water on themselves. Regardless of the small window, it was a chance nonetheless.

1) Fishing rod flying

Fishing rod glitch (Image via Rays Works on YouTube)

Flying is only available to players in Creative mode or to those who have elytra and firework rockets. However, there used to be a nifty glitch that almost allowed players to fly. All they needed to do was be seated in a boat or minecart (or even on a saddled pig) and have a fishing rod in their hand.

If they could thrust the fishing rod into something high and far away, they and the item on which they're seated would be propelled through the air. Unfortunately, this no longer works.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

