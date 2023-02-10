5 interesting Minecraft facts and trivia you may not know

Minecraft is a sandbox open-world survival game that's been around in the gaming market since 2011. Many players and streamers have invested considerable time learning every crafting recipe, item, and location and achieving the game's overall goal. However, there are so many varied elements to explore in the limitless world of Minecraft that it would be quite natural for players to miss small details regarding the game's mechanics.

Having that in mind, beginners might find it surprising that almost everything you interact with in-game can go into your inventory. Material that might seem useless at first can later become catalysts in crafting recipes. You can utilize just about anything in the vast world of Minecraft

With that said, let's look at some Minecraft facts and trivia players may not know about up to this day.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 fun Minecraft facts and trivia that might surprise players

1) Automatic Chest Organizers

Automatic Sorting System (Image via Minecraft Forum)

In the world of Minecraft, everything is considered loot. It might be as minuscule as the dirt you dug up or the diamonds you found underneath. All that taken into consideration, your inventory is bound to pile up, making it impossible to carry everything. Hence why chests exist in the game. But sometimes, it becomes exhausting to organize items inside said chests.

Thankfully, there's a shortcut that will help players organize their items. For those who are unaware, players can build a machine that automatically sorts items inside chests. This handy chest organizer utilizes the power of Hoppers and Red Stones. Players can casually put one item in the main chest, and the machine automatically sends those items to the assigned chest via hoppers.

Materials needed:

20 Chests

20 Hoppers

15 Red Stone Dust

5 Red Stone Torches

5 Comparators

5 Repeaters

25 of any building blocks

2) Tropical Fish Isn't Complicated to Find

Tropical Fish (Image via What If Gaming)

Fish in Minecraft is fairly easy to spot, just as long as players are near a body of water. Also, considering it is a survival game, food is essential. However, long-time players know that fish can also be used for esthetic purposes.

With that said, some are fond of building aquariums in their blocky homes but don't have visually attractive fish to showcase. Most sea creatures pleasing to the eye are tropical fish, which are supposedly difficult to find. But there's a trick to finding these rare species.

Simply hop on Chunkbase, a Minecraft biomefinder website that helps players search for places they need to visit. All players need to do is input their seeds and search for Warm Ocean biomes since that's where most tropical fish can be found. Players can get the location coordinates from there and make their way to the desired destination.

3) Surface-Leveled Mineshaft

Badlands Mineshaft (Image via Mojang)

Hardcore Minecraft players typically encounter Mineshafts due to the depths they've dug down into. Shafts usually contain rare loot, which is why the playerbase tends to look for them in every playthrough. But sometimes, it becomes too daunting to find one underground, let alone dig deep enough. Luckily, Chunkbase can help save players some time.

While players can easily input and get the necessary information from Chunkbase, some existing Mineshafts are within the surface level. Instead of looking up underground content, players can search for the Badlands biome. This will directly lead you to surface-level Mineshafts.

4) Gold Armor is most Efficient in the Nether

Piglin (Image via Gamer Headquarters)

The Nether is the most unforgiving realm in Minecraft. It's a location where casual players might not survive. Naturally, casuals are bound to have a go in the dark realm. But they'll want to brace themselves for the horrors that face them and be well-prepared for what's about to come. Armor selection alone is an important aspect a player needs to consider.

Given the number of enemies in the Nether, you'll want to reduce the hostiles that wish to annihilate your character. One effective way is to put on a full set of gold armor. Piglins are one of the creatures that players will encounter. But for some reason, they don't attack your character if you have any gold armor equipped.

5) Creepers Drop Music Discs

Creeper (Image via Lifewire)

The moment players see a Creeper, the most instinctive thing to do is run away from them, given their explosive nature. However, there will be moments when you can't avoid the inevitable. But there's a way to make the exploding monster more useful rather than entirely destructive.

Creepers can drop music discs upon explosion. The only condition players need to meet is to have Skeletons kill them. Otherwise, there isn't any other way to trigger the loot drop.

