7 best Minecraft seeds for servers

Minecraft servers come in countless shapes and sizes, and many benefit from the use of a specific world seed. These seeds can offer plenty in the way of biomes, interesting terrain features, or generated structures.

Whatever an aspiring server administrator might be looking for, there's likely a seed to accommodate. These seeds can be played as is or reshaped to an admin's liking, depending on what it is they need from their server.

The right seed can really bring a server together, particularly those of the Survival Multiplayer (SMP) variety.

If Minecraft fans are looking to start up a server and need an interesting world to do so, there is no shortage of version 1.19 seeds to help them out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft seeds that work well for a 1.19 server

1) -1357845153963959422 (Bedrock 1.19)

Builders should love the open plains of this seed's spawn point (Image via Mojang)

When players on a multiplayer server need plenty of building room in their Minecraft world, it isn't a bad idea to seek out plains biomes.

Fortunately, this seed spawns players in a huge plains biome with a ton of space to build and plentiful basic resources like wood, sand, and stone. There are also a few villages at locations like (X: 216, Z: -328) and (X; -296, Z: -520) if players are looking for some company or trading opportunities.

2) -3159304593527618936 (Bedrock 1.19)

A breathtaking vista awaits Minecraft players in this seed (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft Bedrock fans are looking for gorgeous views at their spawn point, this seed can fit the bill for a budding server.

Players will spawn on a huge mountain range stretching out into the sea, complete with some tiny islands and inlets nearby. A plains village also rests on a cliff face at (X: -328, Z: 184). It can serve as a nice entry point for players to set up their home bases nearby.

New players arriving in the seed can head inland into the mountains, test the nearby forests, or trek to the nearby badlands for some biome diversity.

3) 2426662331382779438 (Bedrock 1.19)

If Minecraft players can clear out the spawn mansion, it could make for an interesting SMP base (Image via Mojang)

If server admins are looking for an unusual Minecraft seed with a strange spawn point, they should look no further than this Bedrock seed.

Players will drop right next to a ravine leading to a cave system with a woodland mansion inside. The mansion is almost entirely intact, minus a small opening at its base near the cave floor, but this also presents players with a point of entry. If the woodland mansion can be cleared out, it might make for an interesting SMP base for players to start their adventures with.

4) 17169973600350523 (Java 1.19)

Four villages near this Minecraft seed's spawn ensure players have a great starting environment (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, players can use friendly faces on their servers right out of the gate. If admins are creating an SMP, they can bypass making an entire starting area and use this Minecraft Java seed to offer up a quick community to players.

There are four total villages within a few blocks of spawn in this seed (three savanna, one plains) that can offer early shelter and trading opportunities. If a server owner wishes, expanding these villages into a thriving settlement would certainly be worth the investment.

5) 8053978464349371740 (Java 1.19)

This Minecraft seed has an interesting biome combination that might make for an interesting starting point (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, Minecraft's terrain generation makes pretty interesting worlds right from the spawn point. That's definitely the case with this Java seed, as players can find an ice spike biome right next to their spawn. It might make for an excellent starting area or a home base for a smaller group of players.

The ice spikes are surrounded by plenty of plains biomes and rivers, so there should be abundant resources for all who need them. Two villages can also be found at (X: 384, Z: 160) and (X: -496, Z: -288).

6) -9174563409211841799 (Java 1.19)

One structure in this Minecraft seed has an interesting placement (Image via Chunkbase)

While this seed may not seem all that special, it has one feature that might make for an interesting player base (if players are willing to fight some illagers).

At (X: 320, Z: 32), players will find a mountain with a pillager outpost at its peak, incredibly high up even by Minecraft's generation standards. If players clear this outpost out, it'd make for a compelling place to stay. One can even expand on the outpost and create an entire mountain fortress.

7) -4935325944529060349 (Java 1.19)

A pleasant mountain valley awaits players in this seed (Image via u/Ok-Bunch-4605/Reddit)

If a server admin needs a simple yet contained starting area for their seed, they can find one a few blocks away from this seed's spawn point.

At roughly (X: -593, Z: 66), players will find a pleasant plains/meadow combined biome surrounded by a frozen peak mountain. A village rests nearby at (X: -368, Z: 48), and players can find an additional village on the other side of the mountain at (X: -928, Z: 80).

The area in the center of the mountain valley should be very safe. However, players should exercise caution when mining under the mountain, as an ancient city can be found at (X: -664, Y: -51, Z: 72).

