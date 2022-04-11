5 Minecraft mobs with the most health

Beating ordinary hostile mobs may not be so tough in Minecraft, but there are some mobs in the game that can take a beating.

Many of these mobs classify as bosses in Minecraft, but not all of them are boss-material. Some of these mobs are standard mobs with a very impressive health total. Regardless, players who go toe-to-toe with these particular mobs should be prepared for a protracted fight because these mobs won't go down quietly.

It's best to stay geared up with the highest quality weapons and armor when taking these Minecraft creatures on and ensure the player has the highest chance of survival.

Minecraft: Five mobs with the highest health as of the upcoming 1.19 update

5) Iron Golems

Iron golems are difficult to defeat once angered (Image via Mojang)

Iron Golems, the lumbering protectors of Minecraft's villages, are inherently passive, making them the least threatening of the high-health mobs. But that doesn't mean they won't defend themselves or the villagers. If players upset the Iron Golems, they should be prepared for a fight.

Sporting 100 health (50 hearts), iron golems can take a sizable amount of damage before going down. Furthermore, they're usually not alone, especially if players have been constructing additional iron golems to protect the village from hostile mobs.

4) Ravagers

Ravagers can be seen with pillager warbands attacking villages (Image via Mojang)

If players experience one of their villages being raided, they'll likely encounter a Ravager as one of the final enemies to battle before the raid. Aggressive, headstrong, and packing 100 (50 hearts) health, ravagers are comparable to iron golems but are much more dangerous in their behavior.

Capable of ramming players and goring them with their horns, Ravagers don't need a reason to attack players as iron golems do. They simply charge headlong into battle. Players may want to bring along a shield when battling these particular Minecraft mobs, which can be a huge help.

3) Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon domineers over the End dimension (Image via Mojang)

The final boss to confront before players can conclude Minecraft's "story" in Survival Mode, the Ender Dragon is an inhabitant of the End dimension and is a tough opponent, to say the least.

Protected by nearby end crystals, the Dragon cannot take damage until her crystals are destroyed. With 200 (100 hearts) health, defeating the Ender Dragon even after her protection is gone can be difficult.

Many players resort to using the exploding bed trick to defeat the Dragon, as it deals significantly more damage than standard melee or ranged attacks.

2) Wither

The Wither is optionally summoned by the player (Image via Mojang)

A Minecraft boss that players don't need to fight to reach the end credits, the Wither is a vital boss nonetheless that players will need to confront in order to collect nether stars for beacons. Summonable by creating a T-shaped structure of soul sand/soul soil with three wither skeleton skulls on top.

Once summoned, the Wither will begin attacking players and mobs alike. With 300 health (150 hearts) in Minecraft: Java Edition and 450 (225 hearts) in Bedrock Edition, battling the wither can take quite a long time, especially when it changes its battle behavior upon reaching less than half of its health total.

1) The Warden

The Warden will be released in version 1.19, also known as The Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

Arriving this year in Minecraft's 1.19 "The Wild Update," the Warden is the protector of the new deep dark biome and its ancient cities. Although the mob itself is yet to have a full release, players have already glimpsed a preview of the Warden, thanks to snapshots made available by Mojang.

In its current iteration, the Warden possesses a whopping 500 health (250 hearts), making it the most durable mob to date. Its high health total and incredibly damaging attacks are part of the reason why Minecraft players are encouraged to sneak around the massive mob.

It's unclear when the Warden will debut alongside The Wild Update, but players are already thrilled and intimidated by what has been experienced of the Warden so far.

