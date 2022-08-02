5 things fans expect in Minecraft 1.20 update

Players are eagerly waiting for the Minecraft 1.20 update after the successful release of The Wild Update. Though there is no news about the next installment in the popular sandbox game, Mojang might announce something soon.

After all, even though the 1.19 update was good, users were not entirely happy.

Making these kinds of updates is not an easy task, as there can be some features that take more time than expected and are not released in time. This is exactly what happened with the 1.19 update, as some promised features weren't released.

Hence, gamers are now waiting and expecting the Minecraft 1.20 update to see what Mojang offers.

Fans look forward to these five features in Minecraft 1.20 update

1) Bundles

Bundles are obtainable in Java Edition through commands (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Bundles are items revealed in 2020 when Mojang announced the Caves and Cliffs update. After several delays, the item was not released in the Caves and Cliffs updates or The Wild Update.

Mojang recently came out and explained how the UI of the item was having some issues on touch devices in Bedrock Edition. Hence, they were not yet released.

Players can obtain the item in Java Editions through a command if they want to try it. Also, since most issues have been resolved, bundles will most likely be released in the Minecraft 1.20 update.

2) Archeology

Archeology features showcased in 2020 (Image via Mojang)

Similar to Bundles, Archeology was also a feature introduced in 2020 with the Caves and Cliffs update. It contained several things through which users could collect precious loot by brushing away dirt or gravel blocks.

Unfortunately, this feature has not been seen in any updates since its announcement. However, it might be released in the Minecraft 1.20 update since it looked quite polished during its introduction.

3) Spectator Mode in Bedrock Edition

Spectator mode is present under vanilla experiments toggle (Image via Mojang)

Mojang has been trying to bridge the gap between the Java and Bedrock editions for the past few years. Many features in the former were not available in the Bedrock Edition. However, the spectator mode is expected to be released in the Minecraft 1.20 update.

During the 1.19 update development, Mojang added the feature to Bedrock Edition under 'vanilla experiments.' This proves that the spectator mode is not far from being officially released.

4) New Bedrock Edition UI

New UI while creating a new world in Bedrock Edition (Image via Reddit, u/Semaj12345)

Even though Bedrock Edition has a new type of UI system, Mojang is keen to change it. During the 1.19 update development, the game developers tried out the new UI system in one of the beta previews to see if all the buttons and layouts were working as intended.

Gamers were ecstatic to see the new look on the main menu and all the other pages. Since the new UI layout looks quite polished and complete, fans can expect this to be released in the Minecraft 1.20 update.

5) Updated Birch Forest

Concept art of the forest showed in the 2021 Live Event (Image via Mojang)

One of the most debated topics during the release of the 1.19 update was the removal of fireflies and birch forests. Players were agitated to see that both were not added to the game.

Mojang even came out and gave a valid explanation about the fireflies. However, the removal of the birch forest revamps had no particular reason.

Since the title developers stay connected with fans and listen to what the community wants, there is a slight chance that the 'old and boring' biome will get a revamp in the Minecraft 1.20 update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

