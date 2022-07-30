5 most wanted features in Minecraft 1.19 update

It's been over a month since the release of the Minecraft 1.19 update. While it brought a lot of new features to the game to keep players hooked and interested, including Warden, Frog, Tadpole, Allay, Deep Dark biome, and the Mangrove Swamp biome, there were a few features that did not see the light of day.

With every update, Mojang tries to give its playerbase options in terms of content that gamers would like to see in the title as well as the opportunity to remove some features that the developers originally thought of adding.

Creating constant updates of great magnitude can be quite difficult; hence, some features can get postponed. The same happened with The Wild Update, where some content was delayed while other features were downvoted by the playerbase.

Top 5 unreleased features in Minecraft 1.19 that players want in the game

5) Archeology

Archeology feature (Image via Mojang)

Back in 2020, Mojang announced the Caves and Cliffs update, along with all the new features that were planned for it. One of them was archeology, in which players could find naturally-generated excavation sites and use a brush to gradually remove layers of dirt or gravel blocks in order to find a precious item buried underneath it.

This was an interesting concept and went well with the 'caving' and mining culture of the game. Unfortunately, this feature is not yet out, even after two years since its announcement. Mojang informed the playerbase that they are still working on the feature, though no one knows when it will be released.

4) Bundles

Bundles are still not available in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

Bundles is another feature that was announced back in 2020 with the Caves and Cliffs update. Bundles are items that players would have been able to craft and use to store several stacks of items. Novice players loved the new item since they were getting a craftable version of shulkers.

Unfortunately, bundles are not yet out, even in the 1.19 update. One of Mojang's developers mentioned how they were having some issues with the item's UI on touch-based devices.

3) Copper Golem

Copper Golem `(Image via MrJoshuaT mejoresmodsminecraft)

Copper Golem was one of the mobs that were voted out of the Minecraft Live 2021 mob vote competition. In it, players were given three mobs to vote for, for the Minecraft 1.19 update. The Golem went against Allay and Glare in it and even went into the final round. Unfortunately, Allay won the mob vote, leaving the Copper Golem unreleased.

Copper Golem was a cute and friendly mob that could be built with copper and would press any copper buttons placed in the vicinity. It could've been an excellent companion to activate or stop redstone circuits through a copper button.

2) Birch Forest

Concept art for the new Birch Forest in Minecraft 1.19 update shown at the event (Image via Mojang)

Birch Forest is one of the most basic and bland forest biomes in the game. In 2021, Mojang announced that it would be giving a much-needed facelift to the biome. The developers planned to make the trees taller and add more vegetation to enhance its look.

Unfortunately, this project was scrapped by Mojang. Players were extremely upset that the change was not implemented in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Some even started working on a custom mod that could change the biome in the game.

1) Fireflies

Fireflies' first introduction in the live event (Image via Mojang)

With the new Mangrove Swamp biome in Minecraft 1.19 update, Mojang also introduced a new ambient mob called Firefly. This was supposed to be the smallest mob in the game, made of only two pixels. In the updated trailer, Mojang showed how they were food for the new frog mobs.

However, these mobs were removed from the update simply because some people in the gaming community informed the developers about the poisonous nature of fireflies and how they can harm frogs. Hence, they were removed from the update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

