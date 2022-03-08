5 things players might not know about Redstone in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are so many things players can do with Redstone that sometimes it seems a bit overwhelming. From beginner Redstone builds all the way up to master-level players who design in-game computers, Redstone can do so much.
But Redstone can do many useful things players haven't thought of. Here are 5 different things players didn't know about Redstone and its capabilities.
5 things that Minecraft players didn't know about Redstone
There are many different blocks and components of Redstone that do many different things. Players should take their time and familiarize themselves with these blocks to get better at their Redstone builds.
1) Redstone can be used to create self-harvesting farms
Players can build advanced farms that require little to no input from the player; the farm will plant the applicable crops and even harvest them and put them right into a chest for the player to collect.
This can be a real boon to players on a survival server and is probably one of the first things that any budding Redstone builder should learn to build.
2) Redstone can help players transport goods between two locations, automatically
Players can use Redstone to automatically load minecarts full of items and then send them down powered tracks. They can then be taken to another location to be automatically unloaded and placed in storage.
This allows the player to be in one location, mining constantly and sending the things they gather right down the tracks, significantly improving efficiency.
3) Redstone can be used to help set traps for players, or mobs
Depending on the circumstances, players can use Minecraft to set advanced traps for their friends or their enemies. Using Redstone will allow the player to design elaborate traps, make trapdoors, lava pits, and more.
Players can customize their bases to include these traps in them, allowing players to be the only ones who know the safe route.
4) Redstone can take players to new heights with elevators
While elevators aren't something in Minecraft that a player can simply place down, they are a bit of a complicated structure that players can create using Redstone. As players learn and build skills with Redstone, they can eventually take the stairs out and put a working elevator into their creations.
5) Redstone can help players know the time, even when indoors
Redstone has daylight sensors that allow the Redstone to trigger when sensing daylight (they can be switched to working at night). Players can use this to know the time or create a base that will automatically seal up at night, reopening during the day.
This will allow players to be safe during the night but have an open house that is free for socializing during the safer daylight hours of the game.
Redstone is something that players can continually improve their skills with
Redstone has so much potential in Minecraft that it is almost limitless. Players can build so many different things, from basic piston doors up to a working copy of Pokémon. As long as players practice, they can get better and unlock the true power of their builds.