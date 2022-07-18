5 most underwhelming features of Minecraft 1.19 update

It's been more than a month since the Minecraft 1.19 update was released, and players are now comfortable with the new features and accessing the update as a whole. The Wild Update offers loads of features, all having at least some fascinating uses. However, a few features were slightly underwhelming.

With the update's release, many users were already upset due to features that were not added. Additionally, it is safe to say that a handful of the new features are not as exciting as they anticipated.

Five unimpressive features in Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Swift sneak enchantment

Walking while in sneak mode does not trigger any sculk blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Swift Sneak is a new enchantment added to the game. However, there is only one primary purpose, to walk faster while sneaking through the Deep Dark Biome or from the Warden.

The enchantment can be applied to the leggings of the armor and can only be found in chests located in Ancient Cities. Although sneaking is quite important, the speed is only helpful if gamers are in that position for more extended periods.

They will only be in sneak mode for a long time when they are in the new biome or near the new mob.

4) Goat horn

Goat horns (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Goat horns are a slightly underwhelming feature of the update. Though they are not the hardest new items to obtain, they are not very useful as items themselves.

During the update's development, Mojang briefly added copper horns and how different player positions played the same music in different tones. Unfortunately, all this was removed, and only eight types of goat horns were added.

Though players can have fun collecting all eight, they can only be used one way.

3) Recovery Compass

A recovery compass (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

The Recovery Compass is a new item added with the update. It was not announced at the live event hosted by Mojang and was dropped as a surprise in one snapshot.

It is a helpful item used to determine the exact death location of users. However, they will have to struggle to make one of these.

It can only be crafted with eight echo shards. These items can only be found in Ancient Cities, which are extremely dangerous to loot due to sculk shriekers and Warden.

2) Reinforced deepslate

Reinforced deepslate blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When the new Ancient City was introduced, millions of gamers were excited to see a different type of deepslate block generating at the center of the structure, inside the Warden statue. Unfortunately, there is no significant use of the block, and players in survival mode can't even obtain it.

Previously, they could push the block with a piston, but now they can't even do that. Even though it is a brand new block, it cannot be used to do anything.

1) Echo shards

Echo shard (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

An echo shard is one of the most underwhelming items in the latest update. It was also not announced in the live event hosted by Mojang but added from a snapshot.

This item can only be found in Ancient City chests but can only be used to craft one thing. There is no other use for the item, so it is not entirely worth going down to a dangerous structure to gather them.

Mojang might add some features to the upcoming update, but nothing can be said for sure.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. These items and blocks are still a welcome feature and might be great for others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far