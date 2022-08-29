5 most unique blocks in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game that allows players to build almost anything they can imagine. This means that there are some blocks that are not seen in any other game. Blocks are the foundation of Minecraft, they are what the world is made up of, and they're also how players can build and craft everything else.

There are a ton of different blocks in Minecraft, and while they may all be a little different, there are some that stand out from the rest, and not just because they look cool, but because they add something special to gameplay.

Sometimes, the same thing can get boring after a while. Luckily, there are some Minecraft blocks that can help mix things up! This article will cover five of the most unique Minecraft blocks and what makes them stand out from the rest of the crowd.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 unique blocks that Minecraft players can use for crazy things

1) Redstone

Redstone (Image via Mojang)

Redstone is a block that is used to create circuits. It is an ore block that can be mined with any pickaxe. It spawns naturally in the Overworld, but it can also be found in chests that generate in dungeons and strongholds.

When broken, redstone ore turns into redstone dust, which players may know better as the red stuff that lets them activate your doors and traps remotely. They can craft redstone blocks by combining nine pieces of redstone dust in a crafting table, which makes them easy to use if players are looking for a little variety for their Minecraft builds.

2) Mycelium

Mycelium (Image via Mojang)

Mycelium can be used as a building material or fuel for campfires, smelting ovens, or furnaces. This is a block that grows in mushroom biomes, along with swamp biomes. It can be broken with any tool, and yields one mycelium block when mined.

Mycelium blocks are a type of grass block, but they instead feature a special purple color. They are very rare due to both mushroom biomes and swamp biomes being some of the rarest areas in Minecraft.

3) Slime Block

Slime Block (Image via Mojang)

Slime Blocks are unique and can be found in abandoned mineshafts. They're rare, but they do exist! Players should be able to find them by exploring the walls of a mineshaft or by digging downwards in the right spots. Slimes can also be found in swamp biomes, and when slain, they drop slimeballs.

Slimeballs are used to create slime blocks, which are very bouncy when stepped on and can be used to make unique builds, such as trampolines! Slimeballs can also be used as materials for other things like slime stick traps and farms.

4) Chorus Flower

Chorus Flower (Image via Mojang)

Chorus Flower is a block that is used to spawn Chorus Plants, which in turn can be used to craft Chorus Fruit. It is a rare block that can be found in the End, and when placed as a block, it will spawn two Chorus Plants.

The plant will break unless the block below is another plant or end stone or any horizontally adjacent block is a chorus plant above another or end stone.

Chorus Fruit is the item that players need to collect from the Chorus Plants in order to craft their very first Chorus Flower. Players can eat it, but shouldn’t waste it. It will restore four hunger points when eaten and it does not stack with any other food items. Eating it may teleport the player into areas protected by bedrock.

5) Soul Sand

Soul Sand (Image via Mojang)

Soul sand is a block that is found in the Nether. If players are looking for an inexpensive way to start building their own desert oasis, soul sand will be their best friend. This is due to it being a very common block in the Nether.

When placed, it will cause any entity (including players) on it to move at half speed. This can be used as a great way to build an elaborate trap for unsuspecting foes. It is also quite useful in PvP servers and faction servers, where players can use it to slow down their opponents and get the upper hand on them.

