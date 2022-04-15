5 most unique mobs in Minecraft 1.18

There are many different mobs that players will encounter during their time spent in the world of Minecraft. These mobs can be hostile, neutral, or passive.

Some, however, are much more unique and rare than others. This means there are some that players might never see during their playthrough. Here are five of the most unique mobs that players may come across in Minecraft version 1.18.

5 uncommon mobs in Minecraft 1.18

Players will likely encounter a lot of mobs, such as zombies, chickens, skeletons, and spiders, during their time in the game. Certain things make mobs more rare and unique, like color variants, the chance of being struck by lightning, and even spawn chance. All of these factors combine to make this list of the most unique mobs in Minecraft.

1) Blue axolotl

An axolotl is a cute but extremely rare mob that players can encounter when in the Lush Caves biome in Minecraft. These mobs are already rare due to their spawn location and the requirements of spawning.

The Lush Cave is already difficult to find, and the cave must contain water for them to spawn. In addition, there are multiple color variants of axolotl, with blue being the rarest one. The chances are:

Leucistic (Pink) axolotl: 24.9% chance to spawn naturally or from breeding or by eggs.

Wild (Brown) axolotl: 24.9% chance to spawn naturally or from breeding or by eggs.

Cyan (Light Blue) axolotl: 24.9% chance to spawn naturally or from breeding or by eggs.

Gold (Yellow) axolotl: 24.9% chance to spawn naturally or from breeding or by eggs.

Blue (Rare) axolotl: .083% chance of spawning (1/1200) naturally or from breeding or by eggs.

Due to the already low spawn rate of axolotls, the chance of encountering a rare blue axolotl out in the world is extremely low, and players should thank their lucky stars should they find one. There is a 1/1200 chance of each spawn being one, and players can increase their luck by breeding more of them.

2) Brown mooshroom

Players may encounter mooshrooms while out in the Mushroom Island biomes. This already makes Mooshrooms, which are a strange mushroom cow hybrid, hard for the player to encounter.

Most commonly, players may see the red variant with the red mushrooms growing out of the cow. However, there is a special rare brown variant that players can encounter if the right circumstances are met:

In order for players to encounter a brown mooshroom, there must be a red mushroom that is struck by lightning. When this happens, players will discover a brown mooshroom.

There is a very small chance to get a brown mooshroom when breeding, a 1/1024 chance per breed.

Although it is rare for the mushrooms to get struck by lightning, players can get lucky when they spend some time on the Mushroom Island.

3) Charged creeper

Players of Minecraft may normally be scared of creepers. Their blasts can ruin any carefully laid plans. Normally, players do all they can to avoid having a creeper sneak into their base.

Charged creepers are even worse. These mobs become supercharged when struck by lightning. In addition to the blue glow they gain, they become much more powerful and can deal more damage to the player. Charged creepers have larger and more powerful explosions, and they are able to drop a mob head when defeated.

Though lightning strikes are rare, players will want to be on the lookout for these mobs whenever there is a thunderstorm happening in the game.

4) Pink sheep

Players of Minecraft trying to locate a naturally occurring pink sheep may be in for a long search. Most commonly, sheep will spawn as white sheep, with an 81.836% chance. In addition, they can spawn as light gray, gray, or black sheep with a 5% chance. Brown sheep have a 3% chance to spawn, but pink sheep have only a 0.164% chance of spawning naturally in the world.

Sheep can be dyed in any color of dye by using the dye on an unsheared sheep. However, for a player to find them naturally in the world as a pink sheep is a very rare feat indeed.

5) Jockeys

Jockeys are special mobs that feature a mob that is being ridden by another mob. These can be mobs such as spider jockeys, where a mob will ride a spider, chicken jockeys, or even strider jockeys in the nether.

All of these mobs have a low chance of spawning as jockeys, and players will not come across them very much in normal play. Jockeys can spawn with armor on them, making them even more rare. Some jockeys, such as the chicken jockey, will spawn when the baby zombie looks for a chicken around them to ride. Sometimes it will spawn one for itself to ride.

Players of Minecraft can also encounter Ravager jockeys during raids. These are powerful mobs that can be ridden by even more powerful mobs such as Pillagers, Vindicators, and Evokers. They are capable of dishing out heavy damage if the player gets too close to them.

