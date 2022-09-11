5 tips for decorating Minecraft modern houses

An example of a couch with pillows (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is one of the best games for players looking to show off just how creative they can be. The game’s plethora of blocks and items means that there is a way to replicate nearly everything or anything that players can imagine, so long as they can convert their ideas into blocks.

Modern style is one of the most common build styles for players to experiment with in Minecraft. However, with many of the game’s textures having a more medieval feel, it can be hard to pull off a modern vibe.

A modern Minecraft house should have the following items

5) Custom banners

An example of a banner made to look like a mirror (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most in-depth customization features available to players in Minecraft is the ability to customize banners. The real versatility of banner customization comes from being able to stack different patterns and colors of designs on top of one another to make for much more complex and appealing designs.

An example of the potential of this customization is using different layers and colors of blues and whites to make a banner that closely resembles a mirror, for players to spice up a modern bathroom or to add to a modern bedroom.

4) Triple Trapdoor End tables

An example of a three trapdoor end table (Image via Minecraft)

Alongside couches and chairs, a staple of modern living rooms is end tables, where players can place things such as flower pots and candles. These end tables can also be placed within a player’s bedroom, near their bed, just like end tables are used in the real world.

One of the simplest ways to mimic an end table, and one of the best-looking ways to mimic an end table, is using three trapdoors.

3) Lamp

An example of a modern lamp (Image via Minecraft)

Lighting can be a tricky subject for modern builders. Many of the most common light sources in the game are medieval, such as torches, lanterns, and campfires. Light sources such as sea lanterns, redstone lamps, and frog lights resemble modern lights more closely, but as they are full blocks, they can be harder to incorporate into builds seamlessly.

However, some strategies are for adding light to rooms outside these full blocks. Players can make some simple lamps using two end rods and a quartz pillar. These rods will shed some light, and the quartz pillar resembles a lampshade.

Players could also mimic a bedside table using an end rod and a flower pot, as the flower pot resembles a much smaller lampshade.

2) Shelving

An example of a custom bookshelf (Image via Minecraft)

Shelving is one of the best ways to fill up space in a modern house build. They can be added to living rooms, kitchens, dining rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms, as a great way to add detail and life to what would otherwise be a more bland area.

There are plenty of different ways for players to mimic shelving. Players can place trapdoors on walls and then put candles on top of them. Players can use bee hives, bookshelves, and the side textures of looms to replicate partially filled bookshelves.

1) Couches and chairs with cushions

A modern wooden chair with a pillow (Image via Minecraft)

Couches and chairs are necessary for players looking to add spice to their living room, as no real living room is complete without some places to sit. Thankfully, there are a few different ways to replicate this soft seating within the game.

Players can make adorable and rustic chairs using a spruce staircase, with spruce trapdoors moving up to mimic armrests. Players can then mimic a cushion by using a colored banner placed beneath the staircase so that the top of the banner pops through the L shape of the staircase.

Players can also use this method with colored banners to mimic pillows on couches. These couches use the same general concept. Instead, they drop the trapdoors for arm resets and use corner staircases to form the couch corners and armrests. Players can also use armor stands and helmets for a more three-dimensional look to the pillows if that is preferable.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

