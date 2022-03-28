5 worst enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons

Enchantments are a huge part of Minecraft Dungeons' RPG elements. However, some are more helpful than others in advancing a player's build.

Many of the enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons are top picks for weapons and armor, but some don't quite measure up. These enchantments are either situational or downright disappointing.

Although no enchantment is completely useless, some clearly have more utility than others. It's always best to know the worst enchantment options, just as it's wise to know the best meta picks for higher difficulty dungeon-delving and boss fights.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

The least effective enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons as of March 2022

5) Levitation Shot

Levitation Shot keeping enemy mobs suspended (Image via u/EmergencyScream/Reddit)

Though it has its uses in Minecraft Dungeons, Levitation Shot tends to be more of a gimmick than anything else. The enchantment does deal fall damage to mobs afflicted by it. However, it also holds them in the air for a short while, which doesn't make it particularly conducive to farming.

Levitation Shot also allows the opening of escape routes, so it has some niche applications even if it isn't a tried-and-true enchantment worth using.

4) Looting

Looting improves the appearance of consumables, for what they're worth (Image via Mojang)

Looting takes on a different use in Minecraft Dungeons. It is not quite as helpful as its counterpart of the same name in the original Minecraft.

Instead of improving the quality of item drops, Looting in Minecraft Dungeons increases the chances of consumable items dropping after an enemy mob is defeated. This can increase up to 300% the ordinary drop rate, making it quite helpful for obtaining consumables like food items.

However, at higher level play, consumables tend to drop off in their usefulness, meaning the enchantment slot this particular ability is filling is better served elsewhere.

3) Lucky Explorer

Lucky Explorer provides a few more emeralds, but that's all (Image via u/Gaza1121/Reddit)

There's no doubt about it; emeralds are an important currency in Minecraft Dungeons. However, Lucky Explorer isn't exactly the best way to earn them.

Lucky Explorer allows a few emeralds to spawn every six blocks that are traveled by the player. It can bring along a few extra emeralds here and there. However, it isn't a great way to earn emeralds in most cases.

Enchantments like Prospector are more capable of racking up emeralds. Alternatively, farming enemy mobs in areas like the Hidden Cow Level is much more economical.

2) Rush

Increased movement is great, but there are better ways to obtain speed boosts in the game (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft Dungeons, Rush increases a player's movement speed for one second after they take damage. While this can serve as a solid escape enchantment, there are better methods to increase movement speed that do not require the use of an enchantment slot.

Some pieces of armor provide inherent increases in movement speed. There are also artifacts like the Ghost Cloak that increase a hero's movement speed and allow them to move through enemy mobs.

With these improvements on the table, Rush cannot compete, especially considering players have to be hit to activate it. This can be quite challenging when playing on higher difficulties and against certain enemies and bosses.

1) Explorer

Explorer restores a small amount of health while players travel about a map (Image via Mojang)

Exploring is a big part of Minecraft Dungeons' appeal because of the randomized layouts of the game's titular dungeons.

Explorer augments this gameplay aspect by healing the player as they explore, giving them a small sliver of health every 100 blocks explored. This may sound helpful, but the amount of healing done is almost unnoticeable.

Even at its maximum tier, Explorer only restores 1% health per 100 blocks uncovered. Considering the healing potential of other enchantments and gear, Explorer really isn't necessary in Minecraft Dungeons. There are just too many superior options for survivability.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh