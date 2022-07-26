6 best items to compost in Minecraft 1.19 update

The composter in the Minecraft 1.19 update is a block that helps players create bone meals and employ farmer villagers. When they initially enter the title, one of their first farms is a normal crop farm where wheat is grown.

Usually, when users fight skeletons and obtain their bones, they craft bone meals from them to grow plants faster. If a composter is used correctly, loads of bone meals can also be made from it.

Like in real life, several things can be dumped in a composter to create fertilizer or bone meal in this case. Nearly all kinds of biodegradable items like seeds, vegetables, bushes, saplings, etc., can be dumped in it to increase its level.

There are seven levels of the block before it yields one bone meal. The tricky part is that the level increment depends on the type of item thrown in it.

Six items to increase composter level in Minecraft 1.19 update

6) Wheat seeds

Wheat seeds are one of the best items to compost (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When gamers harvest wheat crops or even randomly break grass in a plains biome, they will receive loads of wheat seeds. Though these seeds can be replanted in new areas to create a bigger crop farm, they will fill the player's inventory without any use after a point. Hence, they are one of the best items to compost.

The only downside to composting wheat seeds is that there is only a 30% chance the composter level will increase. However, it is still a great choice as users can dump stacks worth of useless wheat seeds.

5) Sugarcane

Sugarcane (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Sugarcane is another crop that can be easily grown and harvested. Though gamers usually need sugarcane for several purposes, it can be a great item to increase the composter level if they have an abundance of it through a farm.

Each crop item has a 50% chance of increasing the composter level. Every other block that increases the level by 50%, like glow lichen, dried kelp block, vine, etc., either needs silk touch enchantment to obtain or is too vital to compost.

4) Flowers

All kinds of flowers can be used (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Some of the most common vegetation in the world are flowers. If players keep collecting flowers from everywhere and dumping them in a composter, they can quickly get several bone meals from the block.

Each flower has a 65% chance of increasing the composting level. This means that a stack of flowers can give nearly six bone meal items.

3) Nether Wart or Warped Wart block

Nether Wart and Warped Wart blocks are some of the best for composting (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

If users find a Crimson or Warped forest biome in the Nether, they can farm loads of Nether Wart or Warped Wart blocks for composting. These are some of the best blocks to compost since they have an 85% chance of increasing the level by one.

Other items that have an 85% chance, like Baked potato, bread, hay bale, etc., are too important and can be used as a food item. Hence, Wart blocks are the best for composting.

2) Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie can be crafted with pumpkin, egg, and sugar (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

This is one of the best items to dump in a composter block simply because it has a 100% chance of increasing its level by one. This means seven pumpkin pies will give one bone meal from the compost.

Pumpkin pie can be crafted with pumpkin, egg, and sugar. If gamers have farms for all these items, pies can be frequently made and used.

1) Cake

A half-eaten cake (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Cake is another food item that will 100% increase the composter block level by one. Though players hardly use it for composting, it is one of the best items to dump if they want bone meal from the block.

It is crafted with milk buckets, eggs, sugar, and wheat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are loads of other items that can be used in the composter.

