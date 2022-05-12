7 amazing modern house designs for Minecraft in 2022

Minecraft homes can come in so many shapes and sizes, and sometimes a more modern look can really make for a beautiful home for the future.

When players come up with a design of their own for a modern house in Minecraft, it never hurts to look at other players' designs for inspiration. The builds and designs shared by the community are constantly increasing as players post their creations online, so there are always new designs to consider implementing.

There are countless modern home designs, but there are some that certainly stand out this year as being particularly worthy of a look.

Minecraft: Awesome modern house designs for inspiration

7) Azure Modern House

This home incorporates a modern aesthetic with a pleasing wooden interior and porch deck (Image via BunnyLeaf/PlanetMinecraft)

A downloadable map from Planet Minecraft that players can play around in and examine, Azure is a very pleasing home made primarily of white concrete as well as spruce and dark oak wood. Lovely hedges rest outside the deck-style porch, complete with outdoor dining tables and candles for ambiance. The house also incorporates a rear-end patio complete with a pool and a fireside lounge area. This may not be the largest modern house, but it's intricately detailed.

6) Cozy Modern House

This vertically-oriented build is compact but lovingly built (Image via Shock Frost/Youtube)

Constructed by Minecraft YouTuber Shock Frost, this modern house build is compact and is incorporated primarily of easy-to-access blocks. It even utilizes sandstone in a foundational sense to prop up the rest of the home.

The house itself utilizes slightly more difficult blocks to find, like quartz and tinted glass, but the final product is wonderful. The multi-floored design buries itself down below ground level, allowing players to step out into a nearby pool and appreciate the hedges nearby as well.

5) Small Quartz House

This build is both tasteful and economical (Image via Shock Frost/Youtube)

Another Minecraft build by Shock Frost, this design is more open-ended and centers more closely on accessibility. Made primarily of quartz, wooden planks, and oak logs, this build can be completed quickly and won't drain a Minecraft player of their more precious resources and blocks.

Granted, this build will take plenty of quartz, so players in Survival Mode will want to make sure they've got fairly easy access to the Nether in order to collect what they need.

4) Pastel Modern House

This design takes a modern house build in a pastel pink direction (Image via GAMES/Youtube)

For a more colorful touch, Minecraft players may want to consider this pastel pink build. Sporting two floors with a great view, this design incorporates a heavy application of pink terracotta blocks, polished diorite, and smooth quartz blocks. The exterior flowers and bushes also spruce things up, and the stained glass is a great touch to round everything out.

3) Tiny Modern House

This design centers heavily on block variation to great effect (Image via GoldRobin/Youtube)

Using accessible blocks but a modern style, this Minecraft build is extremely compact. Players may not have a ton of room to maneuver in this kind of home, but it still supplies them with everything they might need and can be built relatively quickly. Adding leaf blocks to the roofs infuses some natural elements among the blocks, and the rose bushes hugging the entrance walkway also makes for a nice touch.

2) Modern Cave House

This house is masterfully carved out of the base of a mountain (Image via Type Craft/Youtube)

Cave houses are enjoyable builds in Minecraft, and this build incorporates a modern look into it. Primarily built with trapdoors and glass windows, the exterior is set with wood and stone interiors for an easy building experience.

Potato farms outside the house ensure players have an easy time keeping their hunger up, so this is an excellent build for Survival Mode gameplay as well. It may not fit every player's tastes, but it makes for a great rustic and modern combination.

1) Modern Starter House

This design is the perfect blend between being a quick build and carrying a modern aesthetic (Image via A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT/Youtube)

This build is fantastic for new players and those who want to build a modern house quickly and economically. Made almost completely out of quartz, this build is easy to source and has all the necessary amenities for survival.

The wheat farm at the bottom of the build is also a nice touch and ensures players can make a little bread when they need it. The water source is also hidden by a trapdoor, ensuring that it doesn't break the aesthetic of the house as a whole.

