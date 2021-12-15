7 best blocks in Minecraft 1.18 for house building

It's there for shelter, but it doesn't hurt to make a Minecraft house a home either, and members of the game's community have spent over a decade sharing their own house designs.

When constructing a house in Minecraft, block diversity can make a huge difference. Building a home or shelter out of one block type tends to make it look pretty drab, and Minecraft players who have spent a considerable amount of time in their world may want to step up their homebuilding game.

There are tons of blocks to choose from in Minecraft 1.18, and below players can find a list of those that are excellent for making a house.

Minecraft: Top blocks for homebuilding after the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update

#7 - Wooden planks

Wooden planks are readily available, but not super appealing visually (Image via Mojang)

They're essentially the gold standard for building homes and early bases in Minecraft, and one of the wooden planks' best draws is that the blocks are very accessible thanks to being crafted from wooden log blocks.

Different logs from different trees produce different planks (warped and crimson variants from the Nether also exist), but the blocks are all essentially recolored versions of the original oak planks.

Despite being readily accessible, wooden planks aren't all that flashy and usually require some complementary blocks around them to make a visually pleasing home.

#6 - Cobblestone

Cobblestone is another block that requires complementary blocks to really stand out (Image via Mojang)

Another readily accessible Minecraft block that can look great when mixed in with other block types, cobblestone is a foundational stone block, especially for players just starting out in a Minecraft world.

When used wisely, it also makes a great accent decoration in homes in areas such as floors or as a trim added to the outline of certain rooms.

Making an entire structure out of cobblestone can look shoddy and improvised, but cobblestone still has plenty of staying power as a decorative block when used well in home design.

#5 - Stone Bricks

Stone bricks may be the best-looking stone block when it comes to home and structure decoration (Image via Mojang)

The foundational block for many mighty keeps and castles, stone bricks are clean and have beauty in their simplicity. They're also quite easy to make, requiring only stone blocks to craft. They can even have moss added for an antiquated touch and can be chiseled for a square-patterned block appearance.

They shouldn't be abused, but stone bricks can make a great addition to any house project regardless of scope.

#4 - Quartz blocks

Quartz blocks can be used for designs both modern and ancient (Image via Mojang)

Fairly easy to obtain within the Nether, Nether quartz and by extension quartz blocks can create a polished and refined look for any Minecraft home. Create tiles that give off a nice sheen, or construct large pillars to give off a Hellenistic vibe.

Quartz blocks are excellent decorative blocks due to their varied forms such as smooth, brick, or pillar blocks while also being flexible and fitting both old and new-school designs.

#3 - Concrete

Concrete isn't just for pavement in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While not as easily accessible in Minecraft compared to other blocks on this list, concrete is nonetheless an awesome component of many home designs. It goes well beyond being a simple pavement or other simple builds that one might think of, and its color utility is part of this.

When placed correctly, concrete blocks of any color can blend seamlessly into a house design and mimic the appearance of many different blocks or items. Some players even use concrete to make larger beds or entire kitchen appliances due to how seamlessly the blocks integrate.

#2 - Glazed Terracotta

Terracotta patterns can be an elaborate and interesting addition to an existing design (Image via Mojang)

You may not want to build an entire structure out of it in Minecraft, but glazed terracotta blocks provide visually appealing patterns in various colors. This allows them to fit well in many designs as things such as flooring/carpeting, but possess many other applications as well.

One might be surprised just how many decoration itches glazed terracotta blocks can scratch in Minecraft.

It may be a more elaborate and visually dense block, but glazed terracotta begs to be used for creative building.

#1 - Wooden logs

Some rustic log styles never fade (Image via Mojang)

The design of a log cabin or a home in the woods has never gone out of style in Minecraft, and log blocks are essential when creating these designs. Furthermore, they look excellent even among stonier structures like castles.

They can even take a prominent role in modern-looking homes in the form of floors, paneling, or even a nice fireplace where possible.

Readily available and possessing enough variants in Minecraft to make a gorgeous house without using many other block types, wooden logs are excellent in just about any home design. They are highly encouraged for both new and veteran Minecraft players when they begin their new house project.

Edited by Rohit Mishra