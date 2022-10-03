7 best cool things to build in Minecraft 1.19 update

Each addition to Minecraft offers new ways to bring your imagination to life, and The Wild Update is no different. The inclusion of blocks such as mud brick and sculk has given the community new avenues to pursue when creating innovative builds.

When beginning your own creative endeavors in Minecraft 1.19, it can sometimes be helpful to look up a few player-made structures to inspire you.

Constructing Survival Mode-friendly machines and farms is also a wise investment before diving into more unique aesthetic builds, just to ensure that there are ample materials available for whatever you might wish to create. Below, Minecraft lovers can check out some awesome build ideas to implement after updating to version 1.19.

Minecraft: Interesting creations to build in The Wild Update

1) Tiki bar

A Tiki bar should make for an excellent place to relax on a beach, river, or even a swamp (Image via u/PineNavigator2222/Reddit)

Minecraft 1.19 improved warm, tropical biomes with the addition of mangrove swamp, complete with mangrove wood and mud blocks. If you'd like a place to kick back and relax in a warm climate with your fellow players, a Tiki bar is the right build for the job.

This iteration by PineNavigator2222 on Reddit utilizes various wood block types and plenty of tropical greenery to make for a cozy relaxation spot. Adding colorful coral in the surrounding waters is also a plus, making this Minecraft creation eye-popping even at a distance.

2) Skeleton farm

This particular mob farm takes a very thematic approach (Image via u/SMITHCUSTOMGAMER/Reddit)

Mob farms in Minecraft offer plenty to players of all kinds, including experience orbs and free item drops. While it's one thing to create a farm with a basic appearance, this construct by Redditor SMITHCUSTOMGAMER takes on the likeness of the mobs it generates.

The large skeleton lair is a creepy sight to see, but it still performs the necessary tasks needed to be a mob farm. It generates skeletons in particular, of course, but players can take this template and create thematic farms for zombies, Endermen, and even creepers.

3) Ocean Monument base

It will take time, but an Ocean Monument base can be a gorgeous sight (Image via u/_Maxyy_/Reddit)

Picking a site for a survival base in Minecraft is an open-ended proposition. You can place your base in nearly any location with enough resources and determination, and this creation by _Maxyy_ on Reddit uses an ocean monument as a base.

After draining the surrounding water, the location was cleared out and adorned with a beautiful lighting scheme and beacons to provide buffing effects. It also allows anybody nearby to know exactly where to find the base itself, even at a distance.

4) Circular mangrove home

Masterful use of mangrove wood and plank blocks are on display with this build (Image via u/MS-Gaming/Reddit)

With the introduction of mangrove swamp biomes in Minecraft 1.19 came the mangrove wood type. The red-tinged blocks have led to some remarkable and impressive creations, including this well-constructed player home created by MS-Gaming.

This home looks spectacular due to its circular shape and uses interesting decorative flair like chains around the exterior walls along with iron bars for a window above the entrance doors. It's an almost pagoda-like design and is a very unique take for a home that is primarily comprised of mangrove wood.

5) Mangrove village

Until Mojang introduces a mangrove swamp village, why not make one of your own (Image via volvomodus/Imgur)

Though Minecraft technically doesn't generate villages in mangrove swamps, it hasn't stopped the community from creating their own iterations. This creation by Volvomodus was created for a build contest and is quite pleasing to the eye.

The homes in the village are open-ended and complete with nearby docks for the citizens to utilize if needed. By utilizing mangrove wood, spruce wood, and blackstone, Volvomodus has created a very appealing mangrove swamp village to be proud of. Mojang may want to take a few notes for when they eventually implement naturally generating mangrove villages of their own.

6) Custom birch forest

Creating a unique build doesn't always mean constructing a building (Image via u/Josh13Hs/Reddit)

One of The Wild Update's early features that were previewed to the community included remade birch forests. The changes implemented were substantial enough to make these longtime forest biomes to stand out from their counterparts.

Unfortunately, this feature was removed from The Wild Update, but Minecraft fans have picked up the slack. Enter Josh13Hs, who used his own interpretation of what a version 1.19 birch forest might look like.

The trees in the build are much more robust than their vanilla versions, and the many beaten paths and rose bushes add even more atmosphere to the overall appeal.

7) Sculk XP farm

Sculk is one of the newest sources to experience for Minecraft players (Image via Mojang)

Naturally generating in Minecraft's deep dark biome, sculk is a creepy block type that can grow when mobs die near a sculk catalyst. Once it has grown, it preserves the experience points of the entity that died near the catalyst. You can use this to your advantage and mine a sculk catalyst block to create an efficient experience farm anywhere you choose.

Simply place your catalyst, then form a drop-tower structure that will kill mobs via fall damage. Once the creatures land and die near the sculk-generating block, the crawly substance will grow on its own. Afterwards, all you'll need to do is mine the sculk that has generated.

