7 best enchantments to help you survive in Minecraft 1.20

With the highly anticipated release of Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update, many players have migrated to the newer version. This update offers the opportunity to explore new biomes and structures in the Overworld while taking advantage of new items. While Minecraft offers a wide range of activities, it is ultimately a survival sandbox game.

Monsters spawn in every world and relentlessly pursue players until defeated. Enchantments can make a big difference in the player's survival and success during tough battles with multiple enemies.

Must-have enchantments for surviving in Minecraft 1.20

It's common for players to be caught off guard by hostile mobs while engrossed in admiring the new cherry trees. In those situations, enchantments that make the player take less damage can decide whether they survive or die.

Here are the best Minecraft enchantments for survival mode gameplay:

7) Swift Sneak

Steve with enchanted boots in an ancient city (Image via Mojang)

The Swift Sneak enchantment is a relatively new addition to Minecraft and is highly recommended for players who venture into ancient cities. It significantly increases movement speed while sneaking, allowing players to navigate quickly and silently.

With the ability to move swiftly without making a sound, players can explore and gather loot from ancient cities without triggering the sculk shriekers. Activating these shriekers in the underground structure can have severe consequences, as it will summon the formidable warden enemy.

6) Infinity

A player fighting a pillager with a bow (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes in Minecraft, having a strong offense is the best defense. The bow is an excellent weapon for keeping a safe distance from enemies while dealing substantial damage.

The Infinity enchantment is particularly useful, as it allows the player to shoot arrows endlessly, even with just a single arrow in their inventory. It saves inventory space and enables the player to fight mobs continuously without needing to gather more arrows.

5) Respiration

Respiration is a must-have for underwater exploration (Image via Mojang)

The Respiration enchantment, as the name suggests, is an enchantment for the helmet that extends the player's ability to breathe underwater. It is crucial for surviving underwater exploration of ocean monuments or underwater ravines.

4) Feather Falling

An enchanting table offering Feather Falling IV (Image via Mojang)

As its name suggests, the Feather Falling enchantment reduces the amount of fall damage a player takes. It is particularly useful when facing the Ender Dragon, as the enemy's attacks can launch players high into the air, potentially leading to deadly falls.

Feather Falling can only be applied to boots, and players have a chance to obtain it from the enchanting table. It has four levels, with the highest level providing a significant reduction of up to 48% in fall damage.

3) Protection

The Protection enchantment is a straightforward enchantment that reduces damage taken from all sources. It can be applied to helmets, chest plates, leggings, and boots. Its maximum level is IV.

However, it is important to note that the Protection enchantment is incompatible with Blast Protection, Fire Protection, and Projectile Protection. This means players cannot simultaneously apply multiple Protection enchantments to their armor.

2) Unbreaking

A Netherite sword with Unbreaking III (Image via Mojang)

When players use tools or their armor is damaged in the game, those items lose durability points. The Unbreaking enchantment, when applied to an item, provides a chance for the item to avoid durability reduction when the player uses it.

The Unbreaking enchantment can be applied to any enchantable item, allowing players to extend the lifespan of their tools, armor, and other frequently used items. It has three levels of effectiveness, and players can apply the enchantment to their items using an enchanting table.

1) Mending

Librarians are the best source of Mending (Image via Mojang)

Experienced Minecraft players highly value the Mending enchantment as one of the best. Mending serves a similar purpose to Unbreaking, which is to prolong the lifespan of an item. However, Mending works uniquely and can effectively make an item last forever.

When an item is enchanted with Mending, it gradually regains durability points whenever the player earns experience points. The remarkable aspect of Mending is its versatility, as it can be applied to any enchantable item in Minecraft. This makes it a valuable enchantment for various tools and equipment.

