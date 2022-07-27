7 best house mods to get for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft home design is a time-honored craft, but it can be augmented further through the use of mods.

Many mods developed by the community assist players not only in constructing the homes of their dreams but also in decorating them.

Players have a lot of options when picking a house mod for Minecraft 1.19. They come in several different forms and functions, each adding something a little different to the construction experience. If players like, they can even combine multiple mods together to transform the way they build houses.

Below, Minecraft players can find a great list of house-building mods compatible with The Wild Update.

Dark Paintings, Macaw's Windows and 5 other house-building and decorating mods compatible with Minecraft 1.19

1) WorldEdit

WorldEdit can create structures in just a few clicks and commands (Image via Grian/YouTube)

A favorite among Minecraft server admins and Creative Mode builders, WorldEdit is a mod that gives players vast control over a world.

The mod is capable of generating structures of shapes and sizes defined by the user. Players can even copy and paste creations for convenient use.

Players can use brush tools to completely terraform an area's terrain to achieve the ideal appearance for their single-player or multiplayer world. There are very few limits to the mod, though it may take some time to get used to.

2) Dark Paintings

Assorted paintings afforded by Dark Paintings (Image via DarkhaxDev/CurseForge)

While vanilla Minecraft has its fair share of paintings to use for decoration, the selection could certainly be better.

Dark Paintings is a mod that can amend this issue as it provides a plethora of gorgeous pixel art paintings for players to further decorate their homes. The mod includes 18 different paintings to utilize, bumping up the stock number of decorative paintings substantially.

Players won't need to worry about the vanilla paintings either. These modded paintings are integrated with the originals instead of replacing them outright.

3) Macaw's Doors

Sliding Shoji doors in Macaw's Doors (Image via Sketch_Macaw/CurseForge)

Minecraft's various wooden block types each allow for the crafting of their own types of doors. However, each wood type is only limited to one door variant.

Macaw's Doors expands on the types of doors players can create, and it's even possible to make sliding doors as opposed to standard doors. These variants include doors for several different builds, including Japanese Shoji doors, prison gate doors, metal doors and even modern-styled doors.

4) Macaw's Windows

Various window types in Macaw's Windows (Image via Sketch_Macaw/CurseForge)

Continuing the great list of mods by Sketch_Macaw is Macaw's Windows, which adds several different window types to a world. Players don't need to rely on creating their own window frames and panels with glass, as these modded windows come fully completed.

The windows provide plenty of height and shape varieties, and players can even utilize blinds, mosaic glass, parapets and arrow slits for their castle turrets.

With Macaw's Doors, players should have a huge number of decoration options for their future home builds in Minecraft.

5) Supplementaries

Supplamentaries' official logo (Image via MehVadJukaar/CurseForge)

While things like walls, doors, windows, and roofing are important, small nicknacks are also vital for decoration.

Supplementaries is a mod that allows players to use existing blocks as well as those from other mods and place them as personalizable decorations.

Players can add skulls, candelabras and trophy cases to their home's rooms for that little extra bit of customization. Different sign shapes even allow players to add helpful navigation points to their larger homes to keep newcomers from getting lost.

6) Building Gadgets

Building Gadgets provides a very helpful suit of tools to assist players in construction (Image via 9Minecraft)

Building a large home can be an arduous task. Fortunately, the Building Gadgets mod exists to make the process easier.

Players are provided with four distinct tools in this mod: The Building, Exchanging, Copy Paste and Destruction Gadgets. These items all perform specific functions, such as constructing shapes from blocks, tearing structures down, swapping block types and copying and pasting structures to mirror them in other areas.

This mod saves Minecraft players a ton of time and tool durability during the building process and doesn't require as much learning time as one might think.

7) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

An outdoor patio using MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod (Image via MrCrayfish/CurseForge)

One of the game's finest decoration mods, MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod provides over 80 new pieces of furniture.

These furniture pieces aren't solely decorative in nature either, as many of them function as expected. This includes outdoor grills, storage cabinets, mailboxes, ice freezers and much more.

MrCrayfish updates the mod quite frequently, adding even more excellent furniture pieces to create the home of your dreams. Players who give this mod a shot are unlikely to be disappointed with what it offers.

