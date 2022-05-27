7 best jungle house designs in Minecraft

The jungle biome in Minecraft is one of the more uncommon biomes that most players with new worlds will find themselves in. While the world generation is randomized, players usually spawn in the plains or savanna biome in a lot of cases. However, when players do get a jungle spawn, setting up camp inside the biome may not be such a bad idea.

Jungle biomes are known for having tons of trees, bushes, cocoa plants, and parrots. However, when a Minecraft player has the right design in mind, a base in the jungle biome might just be what they need. There is plenty of wood nearby, as well as cocoa plants, parrots, grass, jungle temples, and even lava pools (sometimes).

This article will showcase some of the best designs players can take inspiration from when planning a house build in Minecraft's jungle biome.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 7 Jungle house builds that Minecraft players need to try out

1) Survival Jungle House

This Minecraft survival house sits at the edge of a lake. A welcome sight at the center of a bamboo jungle, the build consists of a two-floor house made using a ton of different blocks. The main structure consists of bricks, mossy stone brick slabs, and all wooden furniture using acacia, jungle logs, fences, doors, and trapdoors.

The house is shaped like a typical cottage with a sloped roof. An outer perimeter of fences runs as a boundary to the compound. The upper floor has a small viewing gallery, which would set the tone for a jungle-related activity vibe like bird watching. Decoration is mainly done using flowers and leaves.

2) Modern Jungle House

This Minecraft build, titled Modern Jungle House, is the perfect representation of a modern-day house wrapped into a jungle-like setting. On one side is a magnificent house that uses quartz blocks as its primary building blocks, while on the other side the entire structure is covered by plants and jungle logs in two variants (jungle logs and stripped jungle logs).

Long glass windows have been showcased at the front of the house. The interior, like the tall, high rise-like main building, is also made using different versions of quartz block. The top, while covered almost entirely with jungle logs, has a section of dirt blocks on which a wheat farm is growing.

3) Simple Jungle House

Designed by the same Minecraft player as the last build, this one is a little raw. This build is primarily made using wood planks and trapdoors. The outer layer of the build is covered with glass blocks, giving the structure some greenhouse-like vibes.

Leaves have been used to decorate the exterior of the structure. Lanterns have been used for lighting, while fences contribute to the design.

4) Lake Jungle Base

This Minecraft base has two components to it, which serve as two small towers in the middle of a shallow lake. The entire base looks like something out of Subnautica. The two structures in the build are made using cut sandstone and other variants of sandstone, along with dark oak wood planks. The two structures are connected using a small wooden bridge.

Each tower has a tree and dozens of plants growing on it. Staircases lead up to each one of the towers and the interior of both towers has different setups. One has living quarters, while the other has a storage area and farm.

5) Small Jungle Mansion

This Minecraft build consists of a small mansion sitting right in the middle of a jungle biome. Surrounded by tall trees and bushes on every side, this house is quite a sight for sore eyes.

The entirety of the structure is made using jungle logs, with cobblestone being used to make a small balcony on the upper floor and the entrance to the house below.

The bottom floor consists of the main living quarters and has a small storage area, along with bookshelves and more. The upper floor has a small viewing area that is covered by glass and offers an incredible view of the jungle in front of the house.

6) Concealed Jungle Base

This Minecraft jungle base design might not have towering structures, but it does have the privilege of being shrouded in mystery. While this particular design is not decorated on the inside, players can implement their own ideas for a possible interior design.

The house sits in the corner of a thick jungle and is surrounded by tall trees, vines, and bushes. It looks like a regular cottage from the outside, with its walls being made from oak planks.

7) Jungle Village House

This Minecraft house resembles the base design of a village house in Minecraft. However, this is more detailed. The house is built on a foundation of mossy stone brick slabs, cobblestone, andesite, cobblestone stairs, and cobblestone walls. The house’s walls are primarily made using wooden planks and stripped wooden logs.

Trapdoors are used as window shutters, and lanterns have been used as the primary lighting source. A few chains can be seen hanging outside the window, which can be perceived as a decorative choice.

