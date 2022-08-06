7 best Minecraft building blocks to try in 2022

In 2022, Mojang has added some great building blocks to Minecraft with 1.19 The Wild Update. Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp Biomes have their own set of blocks. From sculks to new mangrove wood types, there are a lot of options for players to choose from.

Players are always in search of new building blocks in the title since one of the core features of the block-centric game is creating structures. Building also makes use of decorative blocks that can enhance the beauty of any creation. Here are some of the newly-added blocks that are great for building.

Top 7 Minecraft building blocks in 2022

7) Mangrove roots

Mangrove Roots in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though players are accustomed to leaf blocks that are partially transparent, the new mangrove roots are quite different from them. First of all, they are brown in color and will have long lines of opaque pixels and more transparent sections within the block.

So far, players have only used leaf blocks to add greenery to a structure's exterior and will now be able to use mangrove roots as well.

6) Mud

Regular mud blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When Mojang announced the mud blocks for The Wild Update, the entire playerbase was ecstatic. Mud was a long-awaited feature that was finally being added to the game. Although it is not the best building block, owing to its looks, players can still create a fairly simple hut inside the Mangrove Swamp biome with mud blocks.

5) Sculk Catalyst block

Sculk catalyst block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Sculk Catalyst is a fascinating block that players can employ to build various structures. The unique design on its sides and bottom can be used to create wallpaper and even ceilings. Sculk catalysts can rarely be found in the Deep Dark Biome and are dropped by Wardens.

4) Mangrove Planks

Mangrove Planks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The entire playerbase rejoiced when Mojang announced that a new wood type would be coming to the game. After the release of The Wild Update, players quickly tried to find Mangrove Swamps and gather the new type of wood, Mangrove Planks.

Players can craft these to use them as a building block. Its vibrant red color can look quite unique in certain builds.

3) Froglight

Different froglight blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Froglights are special light-emitting blocks that were also added with The Wild Update. These are related to the new frog mob and can only be obtained when they eat the smallest magma cube.

Different variants of frogs drop different colors of froglight blocks. These can look amazing as a lamp hanging from fence towers. They can also be slightly tricky to obtain since players have to make the frogs eat magma cubes.

2) Regular Sculk block

Regular Sculk block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There are very few blocks in the game that have a moving texture animation. The new regular Sculk block has a feature where the teal-colored dots on the black block will gradually glow.

This can be excellent for building the interior of a structure. If players want a starry-night aesthetic, they can place these blocks on the ceiling and even the walls.

1) Mud bricks

Mud bricks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to building blocks, mud brick is arguably the best one to try this year. They can be made from regular mud blocks by crafting them into packed mud and then mud bricks.

Mud bricks have a light brown color with lines between bricks like every other brick block. They can be further converted into mud brick walls, stairs, and slabs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are a plethora of blocks that players are worth checking out.

