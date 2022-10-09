7 best Minecraft dome build designs

Building mechanics in Minecraft gives players the freedom to create almost anything they want, from tiny and intricate objects to gigantic statues or life-sized models of monuments. There are many different types of building designs, such as arches, bridges, and pillars in the game. However, the dome remains one of the most unique and dynamic architectural designs in Minecraft.

This is because domes can often have a ton of uses as well as a unique look for structures. One of the best uses of the dome is seen underwater, as players can block water and give themselves an oxygen-filled area to build.

Minecraft: The best build ideas for domes in The Wild Update

7) Underwater dome with square skylight

The first entry on this list is an underwater dome. The structure is made using two types of blocks. The first of these is glass, which dominates the structure and almost entirely covers it. The second material is what seems to be concrete (or a solid white block of some kind) represented in a single layer.

For lighting, the dome uses sea lanterns that emit a ghostly glow within the creepy underwater area. The interior of the dome has more sea lanterns, ground made of dirt and grass blocks, along with a few flowers. It also has a small skylight that is covered with a few glass blocks from the inside to prevent the water from seeping in.

6) Savanna dome base

This Minecraft Pocket Edition build consists of a perfectly constructed dome in the middle of a gigantic savanna biome. There’s a ton of space in the area, with no structure or natural spawning entity like trees for hundreds of blocks. The only other naturally occurring structure nearby is a small lake.

The dome acts as a home as well as a build, and contains a large, tower-like structure in the middle and a few layers that contain heaps of interior detailing.

The middle section contains the aforementioned tower, while the next contains the player’s living quarters. After that, the base uses dirt and grass blocks as a floor, with this section containing an enchanting table and some storage.

5) Copper dome

This Minecraft build consists of a compound with multiple structures. Each structure has a unique shape, size, and design. One of the biggest structures in the compound is a building that has the appearance of an ancient Greek temple, and has a wide roof with a ton of pillars.

However, its most striking feature is a dome made from copper. Other structures inside the compound include two towers, one tall and the other about half the height of the former, a greenhouse with tons of plants, and other uniquely designed buildings, one of which is a small congregation of pillars that has been suspended in the air.

4) Glass dome build

This Minecraft build also contains a compound. However, this one is significantly smaller than the last build on this list. The tallest building in the compound is a tower that has the appearance of a lighthouse. Other structures include a well, fountain, some houses, and pillars.

The biggest structure in the compound, however, is a building with a dome made of concrete and glass. There is a bridge that connects the dome to a thin platform a few blocks away. The cherry on the cake, in this this situation, is represented by a flag on top of the dome.

3) Nether hub dome

This unique Minecraft dome build is designed inside the Nether dimension. Unlike most of the entries on this list, the builders here have showcased their design using a timelapse of their build.

The builder starts off by creating a large circle above the bedrock layer at the top of the nether. There are four gateways that have small, conical structures on their roof. For each of these leads, there is a small string of blocks that connect in the center.

2) Underwater building with dome

Ths underwater Minecraft dome design is a lot tighter than the first one. Also, instead of a full-sized dome, this build incorporates an entire base within one. The base has walls made using white concrete, with sea lanterns placed at the bottom of each one. Additionally, each lantern is enclosed within four warped trapdoors.

Beside each wall is a pillar of glass which contributes to the esthetic of the base. Finally, the roof is made using cyan concrete, and has some chimney-like structures as well.

1) Full-sized cathedral build

This magnificent Minecraft build is a representation of neoclassical architecture, complete with a huge dome. The cathedral is all-white in color, and has four sides. Each side has a small, gateway-like structure that has eight pillars and a single window that goes from the ceiling to the ground.

The dome has the an Italian touch to it, and consists of many intricate patterns and a small structure with a statue at the top. The exterior contains some bushes made from leaves, while the interior has beautifully constructed windows, statues, an altar, arches, and pillars.

