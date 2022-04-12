7 best Minecraft enchantments to use on a trident

Available as a rare drop from drowned in Minecraft, tridents serve as both a melee and ranged weapon and can be enchanted in many different ways to augment their abilities. With a total of seven different applicable enchantments, tridents can be made into even more versatile Minecraft weapons. However, not all enchantments are equally beneficial, and one is blatantly harmful.

In the event that players manage to obtain a trident, knowing which enchantments are effective can be helpful.

Ranking each Minecraft trident enchantment by its benefits

7) Curse of Vanishing

Curse of Vanishing is a negative enchantment and isn't helping at all (Image via Mojang)

One of Minecraft's two detrimental "curse" enchantments, Curse of Vanishing, causes the enchanted item to vanish upon the player's death, making it impossible to recover. Although this enchantment is effectively useless in Minecraft Hardcore (players are locked out of the world after dying once), it mostly serves either as a hindrance or a prank in ordinary Survival Mode.

It's best to avoid this enchantment on a trident as it doesn't really serve any positive purpose past a laugh or two at the misfortune of a friend losing their trident.

6) Impaling

Impaling can bestow different effects depending on the version of the game (Image via Mojang)

Impaling is a Minecraft enchantment that acts slightly differently between game versions. However, both versions are helpful for players who are exploring bodies of water. In Java Edition, a trident enchanted with Impaling will deal extra damage to aquatic mobs.

Meanwhile, Bedrock Edition players will deal increased damage to any mobs that are in water at the time of attack. Either way, this makes Impaling very helpful, especially for dealing with drowned or defeating guardians/elder guardians in ocean monuments. However, Impaling doesn't help the player as much outside of water.

5) Riptide

Riptide possesses one major caveat (Image via Phoenix SC/Youtube)

One of the more entertaining enchantments in Minecraft, Riptide, allows players to cross distances and even do a little parkour. The enchantment permits players to follow their trident when it is thrown, leaping through the air with it.

This can make for a fun way to move around but also improves a player's battle mobility considerably. However, there is a catch. Players must be wet to utilize Riptide. This means players must either be in a body of water or they must be making contact with rain. This makes Riptide slightly situational but still quite fun and helpful.

4) Channeling

Channeling allows players to harness the power of nature (Image via Mojang)

Lightning strikes are some of the most damaging hazards in Minecraft, and with Channeling, players can turn their trident into a big lightning rod. If there is a thunderstorm occurring and the player is under the open sky, throwing the trident and hitting a mob will summon a bolt of lightning to strike the mob.

This deals a large amount of damage, making the trident an even more potent weapon. However, the fact that players need a thunderstorm for Channeling to work makes it situational without the use of commands. Still, it can be incredibly helpful to hit mobs with the power of lightning.

3) Unbreaking

Unbreaking works the same as it would on other items, but it's still great for tridents (Image via Mojang)

One of the more popular Minecraft enchantments, Unbreaking allows players to increase the lifespan of an enchanted item. Technically, it doesn't increase the item's durability, but it provides a percentage chance that the item won't lose durability when used.

This means that players can use their trident for even longer before needing repairs or causing it to break. Since tridents are relatively rare drops in Minecraft, it allows the player to keep their trident in top condition for as long as possible.

2) Mending

Mending is another way to keep a player's trident in good condition (Image via Thinknoodles/Youtube)

The Mending enchantment is quite rare in Minecraft, but it's also very useful. When a piece of gear is enchanted with Mending, the experience orbs that the player picks up will increase the durability of the item.

Much like Unbreaking, Mending is excellent for keeping rare items like tridents in good condition. Players who have functioning XP farms should have little trouble keeping their trident (and other gear enchanted with Mending) from breaking for a very long time. If players manage to find a Mending enchantment book, it's wise to consider applying the enchantment to a trident.

1) Loyalty

A trident's cable is visible after being thrown when it's enchanted with Loyalty (Image via Mojang)

A trident can be a useful ranged weapon in Minecraft, but players have to constantly retrieve it once it has been thrown. However, by using the Loyalty enchantment, players can have their trusty trident return to them after it has been thrown.

This turns the player's enchanted trident into a veritable boomerang regardless of what target it hits. However, Minecraft players should note that it will drop as an item if they die while the trident is returning to them. Players should exercise caution in order to keep their trident from potentially despawning.

