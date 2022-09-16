7 best late game food items In Minecraft

Minecraft’s most controversial additions over the year were the hunger bar. Many game veterans still do not like the addition, as it makes players acquire more food often and forces players to eat even if they play perfectly. Before, players only had to use resources if they were hurt.

However, this change is here to stay, and players will burn food while sprinting and jumping to explore the world. This begs the question, what is the best food players can use to keep their hunger bars full?

The seven best foods Minecraft players can eat

7) Enchanted golden apples

A desert temple, where players have a chance to find enchanted golden apples (Image via Minecraft)

Enchanted Golden Apples are one of the rarest items in the game. They cannot be crafted, only found as rare loot in places such as desert temples and woodland mansions. Statistically speaking, they are the seventh best food available in the game. They give players two hunger icons back, along with 9.6 saturation, giving them a total efficiency of 13.6.

However, due to just how rare they are and the fact that golden apples are much better used for their regenerative and protective properties, players should probably refrain from using them as a food source unless the player is looking to flex on their friends on a survival server.

6) Mutton/Salmon

Mutton and salmon get the same spot on this list because they share the same in-game statistics regarding food. Both foods restore three hunger icons and a total of 9.6 saturation. This brings the total efficiency of these foods to 15.6.

Of the two foods, salmon is easier to get in large quantities, primarily if the player uses a mending fishing rod with an autofisher. Mutton, however, comes from a more helpful animal, as sheep also drop wool, which can be dyed and used in plenty of cool and colorful builds.

5) Cake

A cake on top of a blast furnace (Image via Minecraft)

Cake is an exciting choice of food within Minecraft. It is the single best food source in the game regarding hunger. Eating a full cake will restore seven hunger icons or 14 hunger.

On the flip side, the cake does not give nearly saturation, at only 2.8. This brings the efficiency of the food to 16.8, but players will need to eat again very quickly due to the low saturation.

This combination of factors makes the cake a great food choice for players who need a quick refill, as it is also one of the fastest foods to eat. However, players about to spend a lot of time running or jumping will probably want to eat a different type of food.

4) Golden carrots

The crafting recipe for golden carrots (Image via Minecraft)

Golden carrots are an interesting food in that they are not grown or combined with traditional food ingredients. Instead, they are carrots that players have plated with golden nuggets. Golden carrots restore three hunger icons to the player and have the second highest saturation value of any food in the game, at 14.4. This brings the efficiency of the food up to 20.4.

Due to the ease of farming carrots, and the ability to make gold farms, golden carrots are a great potential late-game food that players can get an abundance of and not have to eat too frequently.

3) Porkchops/Steak

Much like mutton and salmons earlier on this list, porkchops and steak share a spot on the list because the two food items have identical hunger and saturation statistics, restoring four hunger icons and giving players 12.8 saturation, for a total of 20.8 efficiencies.

Of the two foods, steak is the better choice, as cow farms will also give players ample access to leather needed to craft books, make bookshelves, set up a beautiful area, and make the books needed to enchant.

2) Rabbit stew

The crafting recipe for rabbit stew (Image via Minecraft)

Rabbit stew finds the second spot on the list of best late game foods due to its high efficiency. The food has a total efficiency of 22. This total is split between 10 food, represented by five hunger icons, and 12 saturation. This makes rabbit strew the third best food in the game for restoring hunger and the fifth best food for saturation.

Rabbit stew has the second highest efficiency in the game, giving it the second-best spot. While it does not have as high saturation as porkchops or steak, the difference in saturation is more than made up for by the higher hunger restoration of the food.

1) Suspicious stew

The crafting recipe for suspicious stew (Image via Minecraft)

Suspicious stew is one of the newest foods added to Minecraft and is by far the best. While there are nine different types of suspicious stew for different flowers, each will give a different status effect. The duration of these effects is too short to be helpful in most circumstances.

However, a single type of suspicious stew stands above the rest. This suspicious stew is the saturation stew, crafted using either blue orchids or a dandelion. With the extra saturation added to the base saturation, the suspicious stew has a total of 21.2 saturation, making it the best saturation food in the game.

Additionally, suspicious stew restores 13 hunger, represented by 6.5 hunger icons. This makes suspicious stew the second best food in the game, second only to cake, though since suspicious stew has nearly 17 times the saturation of cake, it is undoubtedly a better food source.

