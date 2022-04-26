7 best Minecraft Hardcore seeds in 2022

Minecraft's most challenging mode of vanilla gameplay, Minecraft Hardcore, disables respawning while keeping the difficulty locked on hard mode, making for a tough survival experience.

As difficult as Minecraft Hardcore can be, players can make their lives in a hardcore world a little easier with the right seed. Whether they're given access to plentiful resources, a village where players can rest and trade, or generated structures worth looting for items, there are certain seeds worth looking into when generating a new world.

Many of these worlds are also excellent for standard in-game survival outside of Hardcore Mode, so they're worth trying out.

Amazing seeds to help Minecraft Hardcore Mode players

7) Coastal Savannah Village (8795613549813)

Players can begin in a village and give themselves an easier start with this seed (Image via Mojang)

Beginning on a small island savannah, Minecraft players should have a much easier start thanks to the nearby village at (X: 16, Y: 63, Z: -439).

Once they've built up resources and have some gear worth keeping, they have some exploring to do as well. Players can find a shipwreck (X: -147, Y: 53, Z: -561) and an ocean monument (X: -247, Y: 61, Z: -479) ripe for the taking incredibly close to the spawn island. The isolated village also helps in bottlenecking hostile mobs that may approach.

6) Triple Village and Double Pyramid (69069594)

Desert pyramids can provide an excellent chance for loot (Image via Mojang)

Desert biomes in Minecraft can often be inhospitable, but this seed is the direct opposite. There are three villages and two desert pyramids within 1,000 blocks of the spawn point. Villages rest at (X: 33, Y: 78, Z: -256), (X: 169, Y: 72, Z: 394), and (X: -543, Y: 88, Z: 39) respectively.

Once Minecraft players have built up their base of resources, items, and gear, they can check out the desert pyramids at (X: -404, Y: 90, Z: -871) and (X: 210, Y: 66, Z: 264) for some extra loot. Even building a Nether portal is easier thanks to a nearby ruined portal at (X: 310, Y: 57, Z: 141).

5) Huge Biome Variance (-7497863297697545553)

Players can find a large variety of biomes a short distance from spawn in this seed (Image via Mojang)

This seed is an excellent pick for Minecraft players who want access to different biomes to find their ideal base location and collect specific resources. Players technically begin in a dark forest biome but have access to beaches, birch forests, rivers, and jungles nearby.

A swamp lays further away at (X: 690, Z: -173), and players can head to approximately (X: -694, Z: 1,178) to find a snowy biome adjacent to a frozen mountain range. A frozen river runs close by to this snowy biome, so players have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to selecting their biome of choice.

4) Mineshafts Galore (-5417526011715467957)

Players won't lack for mineshafts to explore in this particular seed (Image via Mojang)

Spawning players in a massive collection of badlands biomes, there are a ton of abandoned mineshafts to explore. There are essentially four mineshafts immediately around players once they spawn and a ruined portal nearby at (X: 136, Z:88), providing quick Nether access once players are established.

As long as players stick to the nearby badlands biomes, they have many mineshafts to explore. There are simply too many mineshafts to list coordinates for, so Minecraft players would want to explore as much as possible.

3) Multi-Biome Spawn (-8401040335508653605)

This seed features 11 total biomes within walking distance of spawn (Image via u/Mintymoes/Reddit)

For a seed with even more biome diversity, this seed sports 11 biomes that can be easily reached on foot from spawn. Sadly, this seed requires a little more of a trip to find a snowy biome, but those seeds aren't exactly ideal for Minecraft Hardcore survival.

However, this large of a biome diversity should provide players with just about everything and anything they might need. For survivalists, this seed can put players in a great position to last for the long haul.

2) Complete End Portal Seed (4776164391216949839)

Players can almost instantly enter the End in this seed if they'd like (Image via Mojang)

Completing the End portal and battling the Ender Dragon is the core goal of Minecraft's Survival Mode, including hardcore. This seed is relatively innocuous but sports a completed End portal with all 12 of its slots already filled with eyes of ender.

This allows players to completely bypass the need to trade for ender pearls and obtain blaze rods in the Nether. Minecraft players can simply gear up for the final fight and head out to (X: 1146, Y: 63, Z: -637) and hop into the portal. It's as simple as that.

1) The Citadel (10532435)

This seed has a little bit of everything and is a perfect building site for a castle (Image via u/Sphagne/Reddit)

A recently discovered seed on Reddit, this seed is the perfect place to construct a mighty castle to protect players. It features a vast forest biome with nearby water, a savannah, and even some snowy spots here and there.

The mountain range near spawn keeps a small village nearby, and there's even a pillager outpost north of it once players are well-equipped to battle illagers.

There's more than enough stone immediately in the spawn to construct a hardy shelter, so Minecraft players will have a safe haven quickly before heading out into the rest of the world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

