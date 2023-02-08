7 best Minecraft mods for servers in 2023

In Minecraft, players can add all kinds of mods to drastically change the game's mechanics and features. These community-made offerings are famous and mostly focused on single-player worlds. However, they can also be downloaded and installed on multiplayer servers.

There are millions of public and private servers where players use certain mods to enhance the multiplayer experience. Some of them add simple features without changing the gameplay, while others completely change how members can experience the sandbox game. Here are some of the best Minecraft mods for multiplayer servers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are thousands of other mods for servers.

Enhance Minecraft server gameplay through these 7 mods

1) Clumps

Clumps combines several XP orbs to reduce lag on Minecraft servers (Image via Mojang)

Whenever players make small progress in the game, they are rewarded with some XP points in the form of orbs. However, when these are in abundance, they can be quite heavy on the system.

When it comes to servers, several people generating XP can instantly kill the machine running the server. Hence, Clumps is one of the best mods since it combines several XP orbs into one or two.

2) Simple Voice Chat

This mod simply adds voice chat to Minecraft servers (Image via CurseForge)

Even though the multiplayer in the sandbox title is extremely famous, players have no way of speaking to each other in the vanilla version apart from the text chat.

Hence, there is a nifty mod called Simple Voice Chat that adds all kinds of audio chat capabilities to the servers. Players can either turn on proximity voice chat, or talk to each other from anywhere in the game world.

3) FTB Chunks

This mod allow players to claim chunks in a Minecraft server's world (Image via CurseForge)

When players first enter the server world, they will have no place to live and will have to fend for themselves against in-game mobs as well as other gamers. To give them a fighting chance, this mod allows them to claim a particular chunk so that they can easily create their survival base and also protect it from others.

4) Morpheus

This mod allow players to vote whether they want to sleep in a multiplayer Minecraft world or not (Image via Mojang)

Though players can easily sleep and skip the night in their single-player worlds, the sleeping mechanism works slightly differently on multiplayer servers.

There, every single player needs to sleep in order for the night to reset. However, even if one sleeps and tries to skip the night, not everyone will notice that they also have to sleep. Hence, the Morpheus mod simply adds a voting system to forge-based servers.

5) FTB Ranks

This mod adds different ranks that can be given to players in a Minecraft server (Image via CurseForge)

On most public servers, where hundreds of users play together, there is always a ranking system. Those who are new have the lowest rank and do not have certain perks or features that others might have.

This kind of system is good for moderating the space and also adds a reward and progression system to the game. FTB Ranks is a brilliant mod that can add a heirarchy to any server and tie certain features and permissions to each tier.

6) Waystones

This mod let players fast travel to certain locations through waystones in Minecraft servers (Image via CurseForge)

When several players explore the same in-game world, they can easily load thousands of chunks in a matter of minutes. However, this makes traveling a chore as well. Hence, this mod adds waystones that can be activated and used to quickly teleport from one place to another.

7) CraftTweaker

CraftTweaker mod let server owners customize item properties, crafting recipes and much more in their Minecraft sever (Image via Reddit/u/DamonaSolutions)

CraftTweaker is a brilliant tool for server owners and creators who want to offer a truly customized experience to the community.

One of the most classic features of the sandbox title is crafting certain items that work in a particular way. This mod, on the other hand, allows you to change everything from crafting recipes to script events to item properties and more.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes