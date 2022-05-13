7 best Minecraft seeds for PS4 in May 2022

While most Minecraft players leave their worlds up to chance, using whatever seed is randomly assigned at world creation, there is another, equally viable method for deciding on a world to play. This is by using a preset seed. It can give players the advantage of knowing what structures or biomes are nearby the world spawn, and allow them to preplan their world and builds before getting started.

Combined with the differences in generation between the Bedrock and Java Editions of the game, the same seed will create totally different worlds in the different versions of the game. This makes planning even more important based on which version the player has in their possession.

7 notable PS4 Minecraft seeds in May of 2022

5) Witch hut spawn (Seed: -735124576)

The witch hut can be found near the world's spawn (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players near a witch hut deep in a swamp biome. While witches can be very dangerous in the early game, having this hut near the spawn point is a farmer’s dream come true. One of the most satisfying and large-scale farms in Minecraft is the automated witch farm. This really sets the seed apart. However, there are no notable early game advantages for the seed.

Witch hut coordinates: X: 35, Z: 69

6) Ocean monuments galore (Seed: 1152091468)

One of the many ocean monuments found near the spawn point (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players near a whopping seven ocean monuments. Due to the difficulty of conquering these monuments, this will not add too much to a player’s early game momentum.

However, these can be made into XP farms that double as prismarine farms if players want to use the blocks. Minecrafters should keep an eye out for shipwrecks. They might make early ocean monuments possible, but players should otherwise wait until they are stronger before attempting them.

Nearest monument coordinates: X: -1350, Z: -410

5) Exposed jungle temple (Seed: -873584229)

The jungle with the massive hole (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players in the middle of a jungle biome, one of the more rare biomes the game has to offer. Not only that, the jungle also features a massive pit that exposes a giant cave system.

Inside this massive pit is also a floating jungle temple attached to the wall of the cavern. And while these temples offer less in the way of loot than their desert counterparts, they still offer a good way to jumpstart a new survival world.

There are also two large villages, one on each side of the jungle biome. One of them is a plains village, and the other is a savannah village. There are also two additional villages that are a few hundred blocks away but still nearby.

Jungle coordinates: X: 503, Z: 1390

4) Mountaintop village (2100201543)

The mountaintop village, desert temple, and pillager outpost all near the spawn point (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players in a desert biome broken up by rivers and warm oceans. But piercing the skies is a massive, yet thin mountain, atop which a desert village exists.

This means that, so long as the player lights up the mountaintop, the village is almost entirely safe from hostile mobs. This means that this desert village would make an amazing base in the early game and offer incredible trading potential for the mid and late games.

There is also a desert temple and pillager outpost right next to the village, which can allow for early loot and potential farming, respectively.

Village coordinates: X: 320, Y: 130, Z: 90

3) Open air lush cave (Seed: -1058557249)

The cliffside exposed lush cave found at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players on top of a large oceanside cliff face. This cliff face is carved and split open by a massive lush cave biome. A large part of the cave is underwater, making potential exploration safe from hostile mobs. This can allow for quick and safe acquisition of ores, so long as the player is mindful of their breathing and does not drown.

Lush cave coordinates: X: 133, Z: -400

2) Sprawling jungle (Seed: 182388521)

The sprawling jungle with a mountain backdrop and bamboo forest (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players inside a massive jungle biome, stretching out for multiple hundreds of blocks from the spawn point. There is a river that splits the jungle biome into pieces, with a bamboo forest along the riverbank. Underneath the jungle, the riches continue, with a huge sprawling system of lush caves ready to be explored. Huge cliffs and mountains surround the outer edge of the seed’s main jungle.

Jungle coordinates: X: -310, Z: -155

1) Green dripstone caves (Seed: -951190063)

The lush dripstone cave found directly underneath the spawn point (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players above a massive cave system featuring both new cave biomes that can be generated: dripstone caves as well as lush caves. There are even points where the two overlap, resulting in lush dripstone caves. Not only is this cave massive and beautiful, but there are also abundant exposed ores, making quick early game progression a breeze in this world.

Cave coordinates: X: 50, Y: 12, Z: 0

