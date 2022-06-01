7 best Minecraft skins for girls (2022)

Minecraft's assortment of player-made skins is incredibly vast, and they suit many different kinds of players. This includes people of all ages, races, and genders, which is one of the reasons the game's customization is so beloved.

When it comes to girls, there is certainly no shortage of Minecraft skins to choose from. Thanks to popular skin sites like The Skindex and NameMC, finding a skin and installing it onto your character is incredibly easy. However, the massive amount of skins available can make it difficult for Minecraft players to pick the best one for them.

Fortunately, there are more than a few top girl skins to consider before diving deep into the online skin collection.

Amazing Minecraft girl skins worth checking out

7) Snow Tiger Girl by Redhead4u

This skin would make for a great fit in a snowy biome (Image via Redhead4u/The Skindex)

There are plenty of skins of girls in hoodies in the Minecraft community, but this one stands out quite a bit. Complete with a black and white color scheme, tiger stripes, and even ears and a tail, this skin really stands out. It can even blend in somewhat with snowy biomes, making it a natural aesthetic fit.

A nice pair of leather boots round out the skin, ensuring players' feet don't get too cold while traversing the snow.

6) Diamond Girl by xXCookieMonsterX

Harness the beauty of diamonds with this Minecraft skin (Image via xXCookieMonsterX/The Skindex)

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, and this skin certainly shows why. This skin is decked out in diamonds and the icy blue color scheme of in-game diamonds. There's no doubt that players who use this skin will easily stand out in a crowd. It may not be for the more subtle players but for those that want to draw some attention their way.

5) Katara by BirbLover

Control Avatar's most beloved Waterbender with this skin (Image via BirbLover/The Skindex)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most adored animated series of all time. It's only natural for the Minecraft community to create more than a few Avatar-inspired skins.

This one bears the likeness of Katara, the waterbending protagonist who discovered Avatar Aang within an iceberg. Sadly, this skin won't allow players to waterbend, but they can at least pull off some cool tricks with water buckets for a similar effect.

4) "May the Stars Shine Down on You" by Valkyrien

Enjoy the cosmic presence of Rosalina of Super Mario Galaxy with this skin (Image via Valkyrien/The Skindex)

Super Mario Galaxy introduced a whole host of new characters, and Rosalina proved to be one of the most popular Mario additions ever.

This highly detailed skin captures Rosalina's appearance almost perfectly. Her iconic blue dress and golden hair are apparent, and observant players will even notice that Rosalina's crown still sits atop her head. Her radiant blue eyes are also present, ensuring players don't mistake who this skin resembles. Head into the stars with this skin and craft to your heart's content.

3) D r i s t a by Mochhi

This custom skin allows players to take the likeness of Dream's little sister (Image via Mochhi/The Skindex)

Drista is a periodic visitor in the popular Dream SMP series. The younger sister of Dream, Drista (a portmanteau of "Dream" and "Sista"), typically uses Dream's Minecraft account and skin in-game. However, she also retains her own skin, as seen in videos by Minecraft content creator TommyInnit.

This skin adds a custom spin on Drista's standard skin, adding some pastel coloration and a mask very similar to her older brother's. Players sporting this skin can show off their Dream SMP love everywhere they go.

2) Violet Dragon Girl by Dragonair212

Lovers of cool color schemes should appreciate this skin (Image via Dragonair212/The Skindex)

This Minecraft skin is somewhat similar in form to the White Tiger Girl, but with a twist. In place of a hoodie, this skin swaps in a jacket, and the skin's hair, boots, and jacket all have an exceptional blue coloration. The color isn't a flat blue hue either, as it utilizes gradient coloration to create a color that shifts from indigo to sky blue before returning to the base color.

Gradients can make a skin truly pop, and this skin is a perfect example of that. For lovers of cooler color palettes, Violet Dragon Girl may be a great pick.

1) Water Lilies by MaddieMcGaming

This skin adds a classical look and combines it with a water lily concept (Image via MaddieMcGaming/The Skindex)

One of the highest-rated Minecraft skins on The Skindex, Water Lilies, is an intriguing skin. The skin's outfit is adorned with the titular water lilies, and the gown itself appears to be classical in nature. This gives the entire skin a feeling of ancient mythology while still sticking to its base concept of being centered on water lilies.

Lovers of flowers or more delicate-styled skins should feel right at home with this chart-topping pick.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

