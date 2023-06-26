7 best modpacks for Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft 1.20 is the latest version of the age-old sandbox title. This update brought several new features like blocks, items, biomes, structures, mobs, etc. However, with every update, the community of modders faces the challenge of quickly updating their mods to match the latest version. The updating process becomes even more difficult for modpack creators.

Thankfully, a handful of modpacks can run smoothly on the 1.20 and even 1.20.1 game versions. Though not some of the most famous modpacks, they are updated for those who want to stick to the latest versions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 7 modpacks for Minecraft 1.20

7) Boosted FPS [Fabric]

Boosted FPS is a modpack that has several performance mods to improve Minecraft 1.20's smoothness (Image via CurseForge)

Though many performance mods players can download and run separately, the Boosted FPS modpack combines all of them to further increase their efficiency. It can easily increase the game's FPS by several hundred. Apart from changing the loading screen and the main menu screen, it keeps the rest of the visuals vanilla.

6) Immersed with Shaders

Immersed with shaders adds various kinds of visual mods to make Minecraft 1.20 look beautiful (Image via CurseForge)

Immersed with Shaders, as the name suggests, is a brilliant modpack that adds several performance and visual mods to beautify the game without hogging too many resources. It uses shaders to enhance the quality, while other performance mods optimize the game's engine to keep FPS high.

5) Essential Mods [Forge]

This mod adds various utility mods to make the gameplay of Minecraft 1.20 easier and more intuitive (Image via CurseForge)

Essential Mods, as the name implies, is a modpack that offers a plethora of utility mods that can be extremely helpful to players. These mods add minimaps, full map support, a gravestone mod where players can collect their items, a craftable backpack to carry more items, etc. For those who are new to the game and would like a better set of in-game features, this is the perfect modpack for them.

4) New Game - An Improved Experience

New Game simply adds a bunch of new blocks, mobs, biomes, etc., to completely change Minecraft 1.20 (Image via CurseForge)

Of course, most of the modpacks are targeted at creating a whole new game out of the sandbox title. As the name implies, New Game is a modpack that completely changes the vanilla experience of Minecraft by adding a plethora of new mobs, blocks, biomes, items, etc.

3) More Decorations [Forge]

More Decorations adds several blocks, items, tools, etc., to enhance the building experience in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via CurseForge)

One of the main activities in the game is building structures. From small huts to massive castles and even cities, players spend hours relaxing and building. However, there are not enough furniture and specific blocks for building. That is where this modpack can come in handy. It adds a plethora of new blocks and items that can be used to enhance a build's interior and exterior designs.

2) More Animals [Forge]

More Animals focuses on adding a bunch of new mobs and mob mechanics to Minecraft 1.20 (Image via CurseForge)

Though the latest update brings Camels and Sniffers to the game, players constantly need more diversity when it comes to mobs. Hence, this modpack solely focuses on adding loads of Overworld animals found in real life. From penguins to various fishes and even elephants, many animals can be added with this modpack.

1) All The Mods 9

All the Mods is also a famous modpack series that is updated for Minecraft 1.20 (Image via YouTube/Superturtle)

All The Mods is a famous modpack that has been updated and developed with every single Minecraft update since it was created. Though it does not contain all the mods created for the game, it still packs a lot of them. Users can find new plants, trees, mobs, biomes, blocks, items, game mechanics, progression curves, and more.

