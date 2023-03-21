7 best seeds for Minecraft 1.19.4 

Thanks to the way that Minecraft creates worlds via seeding, there is an almost limitless number of worlds for players to experience. This hasn't changed in the slightest in version 1.19.4, which is the latest stable release of Java Edition.

Even though terrain generation hasn't changed much in Java 1.19.4, there are still a virtually endless number of seeds worth exploring. Some contain interesting terrain features, while others are great for exploring generated structures or starting Survival Mode in a relatively safe or resource-rich environment.

Whatever the case might be, players won't lack any interesting or entertaining seeds to use in Java 1.19.4.

If Minecraft fans are looking for some excellent 1.19.4 seeds, they might find it helpful to examine some of the best contenders.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft seeds that are worth checking out in version 1.19.4

1) -3420545457878987735

Minecraft fans will find a great starting village right at spawn in this seed (Image via Mojang)

If players are hunting for a somewhat easier start to their survival world or are just looking for an interesting build project, this Minecraft seed might meet those desires.

Fans will drop right into a small village and will immediately notice that a large portion of it is atop a rocky platform. The village's location will require some building to get to, but it is a great area that overlooks the surrounding jungles and plains.

A ruined nether portal also rests at (X: 8, Z: 40) for some extra loot, and abandoned mineshafts run underneath the spawn village.

2) -1054891439

A massive mushroom island awaits players in this seed, which should be safe from hostile mobs (Image via Mojang)

Mushroom fields are some of the most coveted biomes in Minecraft survival for a few reasons. They don't spawn hostile mobs, they offer free food sources, and they can be quite large and easy to clear out to build a base.

If players are looking for a great mushroom field biome to kick off their survival world safely, this seed may be worth looking into. Directly east of the spawn point at (X: -416, Z: -308), players can find a mushroom island that's over 1,000 blocks in size, complete with a frozen ocean nearby.

However, players will have to use caution on their way to the island, as an ocean monument rests at (X: -712, Z: -264). Fortunately, there are also a few goodies in the form of structures like a shipwreck and ruined nether portal, which are located next to each other at (X: -488, Z: -280).

3) -9223372036423807699

This seed's mushroom island has a bit of a secret within its central lake (Image via Mojang)

This seed offers a mushroom island much like the previous seed. However, this particular island has a little secret nested inside it.

If players head west from their spawn point, they'll find the mushroom field beginning at roughly (X: 374, Z: -321). However, by heading to (X: 0, Z: 0), they will find a sizable deep cold ocean within the island's confines. Even better, once a player is well-established and has some quality gear, they can find an ocean monument under the water's surface at (X: 40, Z: 88).

A shipwreck rests nearby at (X: -88, Z: -184), while a ruined nether portal can be found near the ocean monument at (X: 136, Z: 24).

4) 11297487

This Minecraft seed's terrain is quite peculiar but should present interesting building opportunities (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's terrain generation algorithms can create some very interesting formations, and this seed is a perfect example. Players will spawn atop a tree, but all they need to do is look to their right to find a particularly strange set of cliffs and floating islands.

A ruined nether portal rests at the base of this rocky formation at (X: 72, Z: 136), which might offer some quality loot to get players started.

Whatever the case, this strange terrain at the spawn point would surely make for an excellent place to create a unique build or a floating base in the clouds.

5) 3940649691949616

This cozy island is only the beginning of this seed's bounty (Image via Mojang)

There are more than a few interesting features to appreciate in this Minecraft seed, but the first will arrive right when players spawn in.

Players will find themselves in a nice little village, where they can get started on the right foot before adventuring onward. Directly across from the village, players can find a swamp complete with a witch hut at (X: 24, Z: 152). A shipwreck also rests near this swamp at (X: 88, Z: 248).

If players don't mind venturing to approximately (X: 576, Z: 784), they can find a snug little island complete with a savanna village, a mangrove swamp, and a forest at the base of a compact mountain range. A shipwreck can also be found off the coast of this island at (X: 664, Z: 568).

6) -514673570555315700

Mountain fans should find a lot to love in this Minecraft seed's spawn area (Image via Mojang)

Ever since mountains were revamped in Minecraft 1.18, they've been even more fun to explore. If players love mountains, this seed provides them in bunches.

Players will spawn on one mountain range with a village embedded in a nearby mountain at (X: 80, Z: 80). Multiple mountain ranges can be found all around the spawn area, and there are also a few generated structures like ancient cities to take note of.

Due north of the spawn point, players will find a sizable deep dark biome underneath one of the mountains, and its ancient cities can be found at (X: -184, Y: -51, Z: -216) and (X: -552, Y: -51, Z: 152). However, before delving into those ancient cities, players will want to make sure they're well-equipped, lest the Warden causes significant problems for them.

7) 4456208549549152808

This gorgeous river valley is available for Minecraft fans right at the spawn point (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft builders are looking for beautiful terrain to create their future base or other projects, this seed offers quite the scenery.

Right as players spawn, they'll be nested in a forested river valley complete with a central island resting in the center of the river at (X: 140, Z: 110). If they clear some space out on this island, they can create some pretty great structures.

From a river village to a fortress that spans out across the river, there's no limit to all of the interesting builds that Minecraft players can come up with using this seed.

Poll : 0 votes