7 best Stranger Things skins for Minecraft 1.19 update

Since Stranger Things' fourth season was released, Minecraft skins inspired by the show have seen a rise in popularity.

Many players are now showing off their Stranger Things-related skins to show appreciation for one of Netflix's most watched shows.

There are many options to choose from when it comes to Minecraft skins taking the likeness of Stranger Things characters. While Mojang and Netflix have released an official skin pack that can be downloaded via Minecraft Marketplace, some community-made skins are also worth checking out.

Below, players can find some of the top Stranger Things skins curated by the community itself.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Demogorgon, Dustin and 5 more Minecraft skins that celebrate Stranger Things Season 4

1) Piggy Munson

This skin is certainly an interesting take on Eddie (Image via mitskislove/The Skindex)

Introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, Eddie Munson was the leader of the Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's official Dungeons & Dragons group. He also played guitar for his band, Corroded Coffin.

This skin takes Eddie's outfit, including his iconic vest, and applies a quirky look to it. The textures outside of his clothing have been replaced by a pig's.

With this skin equipped, players can be the most fashionable animal in the mob kingdom.

2) Hellfire Club Girl

Represent the Hellfire Club with this skin (Image via jellycherrybomb/The Skindex)

On the subject of Hellfire Club, Minecraft players sometimes don't want to take on the appearance of a specific character.

Fortunately, this skin provides players with the option to take on the look of a nameless member of the D&D club.

Players can still show off their appreciation for Stranger Things while still maintaining a unique appearance that isn't completely derived from one of the show's main characters.

3) Dustin

Dustin Henderson remade for Minecraft (Image via AlphaMale13/NameMC)

A lovable and protective member of Stranger Things' core cast, Dustin Henderson has a heart of gold and a fervent willingness to protect his friends.

Since he is one of the most popular characters on the show, it only seems natural for the community to create a skin using his likeness.

Players dropping into a world in this skin can both display their love for the show while also letting others know that they appreciate Dustin in particular.

4) Jim Hopper

Jim's most fashionable look in Season 3 has been recreated for the game (Image via lalls/PlanetMinecraft)

The steadfast police officer portrayed by David Harbour, Jim Hopper retains a difficult past but is staunchly protective over Eleven.

This particular skin recreates Hopper's look in the show's third season, complete with denim jeans and a Hawaiian shirt. With this skin, players can appreciate 1980s style while giving off a protective air of the show's beloved foster father.

Even if those aren't exactly suitable to a player's tastes, this skin is still plenty detailed and looks great if one is going for a retro look.

5) Scoops Ahoy Steve

Steve in his Scoops Ahoy uniform from Season 3 (Image via Googleame/NameMC)

Steve Harrington began as an antagonist in Season 1 but has grown leaps and bounds since then. The character has become so popular that he's even transcended into other games like Dead by Daylight when they released their Stranger Things Chapter.

This particular skin features Steve in his Scoops Ahoy uniform, a cartoonish sailor suit that was positively soul-draining for the ice cream parlor's employees. Plenty of Minecraft players love Steve as a character and would use this goofy skin proudly.

6) Demogorgon

One of Stranger Things' most iconic creatures makes its way to Minecraft (Image via jijzs/NameMC)

Originally conceived from the world of Dungeons & Dragons, the Demogorgon was the main antagonist of Stranger Things' first season.

The powerful and predatory creature emerged from the Upside Down and was contained in Hawkins' secret laboratory before it was accidentally released by Eleven.

The monstrosity began to hunt and abduct the inhabitants of Hawkins until it was defeated and burned to death by Eleven's pyrokinesis. For a good scare, players may want to don this skin and jump into a multiplayer server.

7) Vecna

Season Four's main antagonist lovingly detailed in Minecraft (Image via yayo_ramirez/PlanetMinecraft)

Another monster conceived in D&D and found within the Upside Down, Vecna is the primary antagonist of Stranger Things' fourth season.

This horrific monster began as a human boy named Henry Creel, who had telekinetic powers and became the Hawkins lab's first test subject. When Eleven escaped the facility, she overpowered Henry and sent him to the Upside Down, where he underwent a hideous transformation into Vecna.

The powerful creature returned to Hawkins and began a rampage, leaving the core group of characters to stand in his way. Players may not get telekinetic powers from this skin, but it's certainly a horrific visage to behold.

