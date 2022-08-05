7 best trades for emeralds in Minecraft 1.19 update

Emeralds are a semi-precious Minecraft material used for decoration and commerce. While they can be mined directly as ore blocks, they can also be obtained by initiating trades with villagers.

Villagers offer various trades for Minecraft players, but not all of them are in the player's best interests. Some trades feature very low returns on emeralds for difficult-to-obtain items.

However, villagers also offer many trades that provide a large number of emeralds for little effort on the player's part. These trades are an excellent way to rack up emeralds quickly.

Gold Ingots for emeralds and 6 other top trades to get a large number of emeralds in Minecraft

1) Paper for Emeralds (Novice Cartographer)

A cartographer villager in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Paper is one of the easiest materials to create in Minecraft. It can be crafted from sugar cane.

With a modest sugar cane farm, players can rack up a large amount of paper in just a few minutes. They can then head to a novice-level cartographer villager, who will offer one emerald per 24 pieces of paper. This allows players to collect multiple stacks of emeralds in just a few trades.

2) Rotten Flesh for Emeralds (Novice Clerics)

Rotten Flesh isn't great as a food source, but it's great for trading (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Rotten Flesh is a fairly useless item in most contexts. Players can consume it for some easy hunger points, but not without a cost.

However, trading rotten flesh to a novice Cleric at a clip of 32 rotten flesh for one emerald is a fairly economical way to receive some extra emeralds. This is particularly true if players have a mob farm, where they can collect large amounts of rotten flesh from zombies in a short period of time.

3) Boats for Emeralds (Master Fisherman)

A boat block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Boats are one of the easiest blocks to create. Wooden planks are required to make boats in Java Edition. Meanwhile, players will need wooden planks and a wooden shovel to make boats in Bedrock Edition.

Since boats are so easy to build, trading with master-level fisherman villagers has become a pretty lucrative opportunity for emeralds.

Players can use their wood to make a large number of boats and then sell them off to the master fisherman for some easy emeralds. The exchange rate is one boat per emerald, but players can fortunately fill their inventories with boats for a solid return on interest.

4) Stone for Emeralds (Apprentice Mason)

Stone blocks are easily accessible in most Minecraft worlds (Image via Mojang)

Mason villagers at the apprentice level or higher take 20 stones for an emerald. Fortunately, players can obtain plenty of stones easily.

Players can either mine stone directly using a Silk Touch pickaxe or smelt cobblestone in a furnace to convert it back into stone. The former option is more economical as it doesn't use a player's fuel resources, but either method can be helpful.

Players will essentially receive three emeralds per stack of stone blocks. With a full inventory, they can receive a large influx of emeralds with very little effort.

5) Glass Panes for Emeralds (Apprentice Cartographer)

A Minecraft player crafts glass panes (Image via Mojang)

In Bedrock Edition, apprentice-level cartographer villagers are willing to offer one emerald for 11 glass panes.

Glass blocks can be easily converted into 16 glass panes. This means as long as players have sand nearby to smelt glass, they can make panes. With these panes, players can make a large number of emeralds in profit. This trading opportunity is perfect for players based in desert biomes or near beach or ocean biomes.

With glass blocks being so easy to craft, this trade option is one of the best the game has to offer.

6) Gold Ingots for Emeralds (Apprentice Cleric)

A gold farm originally created by Ilmango (Image via Mojang Bug Report)

While gold is considered a precious material to many players, it's possible to farm gold nuggets and ingots within the Nether. This can lead to a large number of ingots being farmed in a very short time span.

Since apprentice clerics will offer an emerald for three gold ingots in Bedrock Edition, this presents players with a great trade opportunity. With one lone zombie piglin farm, players can have a virtually endless source of gold ingots to trade for emeralds.

7) Sticks for Emeralds (Novice Fletcher)

Sticks are one of the easiest materials to obtain in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft villagers who have taken up the fletcher profession will buy 32 sticks for an emerald.

Since sticks are easily made by combining wooden plank blocks, players can easily access sticks anywhere they can find trees or wood blocks. This is a great and cost-effective trading method for both new and veteran players.

Even better, the fletcher doesn't need to rank up to obtain this simple trade; it only needs to be at a novice level in the profession. Players can simply place a fletching table block for a villager and start trading.

