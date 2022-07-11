7 craziest spawn seeds in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft's world generation does its best to spawn players in safe and balanced locations, but this doesn't always occur. Depending on the seed, players can still spawn in some strange or dangerous locations.

Some of these Minecraft spawns are particularly challenging, forcing players to keep their wits about them. Others are simply unusual compared to most other seeds.

Regardless, players who want a different starting experience can find a list of unusual seeds below. Each of these seeds presents a considerably different spawn point compared to the rank and file seeds that players might experience while playing.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

57000088 and 6 other Minecraft 1.19 seeds that spawn players in strange locations

1) 8490635458390752516

This survival seed at least starts players near a shipwreck (Image via Mojang)

Survival island seeds can be challenging in Minecraft but also quite rewarding. This seed places players' spawn points on a small survival island where they have limited resources. However, there are some upsides to this small island.

Specifically, players can find two shipwrecks at (X: -376, Z: -232) and (X: -552, Z: -280). An additional shipwreck is also located slightly further from the shore at (X: -648, Z: -488).

One might wonder why so many ships crashed around this lone island, though maybe it has something to do with the island's ruined Nether portal at (X: -408, Z: -280).

2) 7445395903252703439

Players begin this seed in a considerably deep cave system (Image via Mojang)

Due to the inherent danger of Minecraft's cave systems, the game does its utmost to avoid placing players within them at spawn. However, the infinite potential of world seeds means there is an exception to every rule.

This seed places players right inside a sizable cave system, complete with a nearby lava flow. Players will have to be careful as they explore these caves, as they are sure to spawn plenty of hostile mobs. However, there is certainly a path to the surface if players are diligent.

3) -9142863513851137753

This seed leaves players with next to nothing (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed takes the concept of a survival island to the extreme. Players spawn on top of an incredibly small sliver of landmass right next to a shipwreck. It goes without saying that looting the shipwreck should be a priority when beginning in this seed. It will contain the only items players will find for quite some time.

Once players are ready to depart their incredibly small island, they can head westward to (X: 98, Z: 115) to find a mushroom field biome or southward to (X: 454, Z: 582) for a sparse jungle biome.

4) -6909477426377259322

This spawn biome is quite inhospitable (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the more unusual spawn areas that version 1.19 players have seen in a seed. This spawn point brings players to a small desert island with a lone tree.

Around them is a frozen sea complete with a plethora of ice spikes. This frozen sea is massive, and the only way players will escape easily is by heading north to (X: 546, Z: -841) or eastward to (X: 1078, Z: -549) to find more agreeable biomes.

Players can always return to their icy spawn if they like, but they will want to find greener pastures to gather materials first.

5) 57000088

This village's inhabitants have long since departed (Image via Mojang)

Though Minecraft 1.19 introduced mangrove swamps, these locations don't contain many generated structures.

One of the most notable omissions are villages, which don't intentionally generate within the swampy biomes. However, this seed bucks the trend by placing a savanna village inside a mangrove swamp fairly close to spawn at (X: -368, Z: 192).

This village is abandoned save for a few potential zombie villagers, but it can make for a great place to begin one's adventures. However, players will need to clear out the area of hostiles first.

6) 3546842701776989958

Explore multiple generated structures at this seed's spawn (Image via Chunkbase)

This Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seed is rife with generated structures both right at spawn and a short walk away. The most notable cluster of generated structures is found at approximately (X: 200, Z: 184), where players can find a pillager outpost, a desert pyramid, a village, a ruined Nether portal and a shipwreck.

This can be a particularly dangerous area, as the pillagers will go out of their way to kill the nearby villagers. However, if players can defeat the pillagers in the outpost, they have a ton of structures to loot and explore to give themselves a great start.

7) 565535403532980236

Players won't have safe harbor in this seed's spawn point (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players who want an uphill challenge will have their work cut out for them in this seed. This is because the seed places them in an ancient city structure right from the beginning.

Minecraft 1.19's ancient cities and deep dark biomes are some of the most dangerous in the game, thanks in no small part to the presence of the mighty Warden.

Furthermore, the lava flows that run throughout the deep dark can also be quite dangerous. It will be difficult to reach the surface in this seed, but it's a player's only hope of getting their adventures started in earnest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far