7 facts about the Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update was dropped a few weeks back, as millions of fans downloaded it to play with all kinds of new features. This update is called The Wild Update, where Mojang tries to capture and rejuvenate the wild and adventurous aspects of the game. Many of the new features have some fascinating facts to them as well.

The update brought four new mobs: Frog, Tadpole, Allay, and Warden. Wardens will spawn in the new Deep Dark Biome, whereas frogs will be present in Swamp and the new Mangrove Swamps. Breeding these frogs will produce new tadpole mobs. And Allays will be trapped in Illager structures and will have to be rescued by the player.

Apart from all this, loads of new blocks, items, enchantments, commands, status effects, and much more crowd the Minecraft 1.19 update.

7 most interesting facts about new features in the Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Sculk sensors emit Redstone signal

Sculk sensors give out Redstone signal (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Thousands of Redstone Minecrafters will be delighted to learn that there is a new Redstone block that brings a brand new feature. New Sculk sensor blocks will be generated in the Deep Dark Biome. These blocks will be able to detect any sound vibration and emit a Redstone signal. The strength of the signal will depend on the source of the sound vibration.

2) Reinforced Deepslate cannot be crafted or obtained

Reinforced Deepslate blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The new reinforced Deepslate block can only be encountered in the new Ancient City structure found in the Deep Dark Biome. They are located on the city center statue, inside the Warden's mouth. This block cannot be crafted by players or obtained in any other way. Even if players can mine the block, it won't drop as an item. The only way to obtain it is by going to creative mode's inventory.

3) Frogs drop Froglight

Frogs eating magma cubes and dropping Froglight (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Players can be confused about the new Froglight block and how to obtain it. The only way to get these blocks is by making a frog eat a small magma cube. New frog mobs can eat both small slimes and magma cubes. In the case of magma cubes, these frogs will eat them and drop Froglight blocks in return. These blocks will have different colors depending on the color of the frogs.

4) Sculk only drops one XP point

Sculk blocks can be mined for XP points (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

When players venture into the new Deep Dark biome, they will be able to explore the new Sculk blocks. These blocks are quite special as they drop XP points when mined with a normal pickaxe without a silk touch. However, one block will only drop one XP point.

5) Artificially placed or generated Sculk shrieker blocks do not summon Warden

Artificially placed or generated shrieker won't summon the beast (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Many players want to obtain the dangerous Sculk shrieker block from the Deep Dark Biome. Once broken from its initial generation, these blocks can be placed anywhere without hesitation, as they will not summon the Warden anymore. Similarly, shrieker blocks that are generated from Sculk catalyst spread can't summon the Warden, either.

6) Green frogs do not spawn naturally

Green frog (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

There are three types of frogs: white, orange, and green. White frogs spawn in the new Mangrove Swamp, whereas orange frogs spawn in normal Swamp biomes. Unfortunately, if players want green frogs, they will have to breed normal frogs to spawn a tadpole and let them grow in a cold biome. This is the only way to obtain the rare green frog.

7) Warden is the most powerful mob in the game

Warden with Allay (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The new Warden is the most powerful mob in the game. Though Withers in Bedrock Edition, in hard mode, has more HP, the way Warden attacks a player is much more lethal. With a strong melee attack and an unstoppable ranged attack, Warden has become the scariest mob. It has a total of 500 HP (250 hearts of health).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far