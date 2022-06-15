7 strongest enchantments in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft's roster of enchantments has grown even larger since the 1.19 update, with the grand total in Java Edition now reaching 39. However, some of these enchantments have much more beneficial effects depending on the situation.

When it comes to combat in Minecraft 1.19, there are a few enchantments that separate themselves as being higher in quality. These augmentations serve a much better purpose when fighting hostile mobs and other players than their counterparts. This may be due to increased damage output or improved survivability.

Given below are the top options for combat enchantments in order to gain an edge over their opposition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer

Minecraft: Ranking the best combat enchantments after The Wild Update

7) Loyalty

Loyalty turns tridents into more effective ranged weapons (Image via Mojang)

Tridents make for fairly effective melee and ranged weapons, especially when battling underwater. However, with the Loyalty enchantment applied, the efficacy of tridents is improved even more.

Loyalty allows players to throw their trident with impunity by causing the weapon to return to its owner after being thrown. This removes the player's need to run over to the trident's landing location to pick it back up.

It may seem relatively innocuous, but the retrieval of a trident can normally put a player in a compromising situation. Loyalty removes this danger entirely by bringing the trident back like a boomerang.

6) Multishot

A Multishot crossbow firing firework rockets (Image via u/yerbrojohno/Reddit)

Multishot is a crossbow-exclusive enchantment that can really pack a punch in a ranged battle. This enchantment allows a crossbow to fire multiple projectiles at once, whether they are arrows or firework rockets. This allows players to rack up damage on targets with a single shot.

However, it's important to note that this enchantment will consume more ammunition per shot, so players should ensure they have enough ammo in their inventory. Nothing is more frustrating than running out of ammunition in the middle of a ranged battle.

5) Fire Aspect/Flame

Fire Aspect and Flame set targets ablaze (Image via Palikka/YouTube)

Fire is a great way to cause damage over time in Minecraft. Using the Fire Aspect and Flame enchantments, players can set their targets ablaze, dealing damage over time while continuing to attack.

Fire Aspect can be enchanted to melee weapons, while Flame can be applied to bows. Regardless of which enchantment players choose, they can rest assured that their targets will feel the heat if they're hit.

Be sure to keep targets away from bodies of water in order to maximize the damage from setting enemies on fire.

4) Power

Power improves the damage capability of arrows (Image via Mojang)

A Minecraft bow enchantment that can be raised up to rank V, Power increases the damage of arrows.

At maximum rank, a fully-charged arrow can deal 15 damage (7.5 hearts), with critical hits dealing a total of 25 damage. This can save players plenty of ammunition in the long run, as they'll need fewer arrows to take down their targets.

Even at lower ranks, using Power should allow Minecraft players to have a sizable advantage over their opponents.

3) Infinity

Infinity allows for endless bow firing (Image via Mojang)

One of the finest bow enchantments in all of Minecraft. Infinity prevents the consumption of arrows when a bow is fired. As long as players have a lone arrow in their inventory, they're free to continue firing their bow until its durability is reduced to zero.

Obviously, players will want to avoid breaking their bow by firing it too much, but otherwise, they can fire endlessly without concern. However, it's worth noting that Infinity only applies to standard arrows. Specialized tipped or spectral arrows will not benefit from this enchantment.

2) Protection

Diamond armor enchanted with Protection (Image via Mojang)

Staying safe is just as important as dealing damage in Minecraft's combat. To that end, players can apply the Protection enchantment to their armor.

Each rank of this enchantment increases the damage reduction of the armor piece from most sources of damage. At maximum rank, if players use Protection on all their armor, they can reduce damage by up to 80% of the standard value.

Keep in mind, however, that Protection doesn't defend as proficiently against fire, projectiles or explosions. This is why enchantments to protect against those damage sources specifically exist.

It's also worth noting that Protection won't protect Minecraft players from the /kill command or the Warden's sonic boom attack, as it bypasses armor entirely.

1) Sharpness

Sharpness increases melee damage (Image via Stingray Productions/YouTube)

Applicable to swords and axes in Minecraft, Sharpness increases melee damage per rank.

At maximum rank, melee weapons receive three additional damage per swing in Minecraft: Java Edition. This includes critical strikes, increasing output even further.

In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, maximum Sharpness deals an additional 6.25 damage per swing instead, making it a more potent enchantment to utilize. It may not seem like a huge damage boost, but if players attack quickly and efficiently, the extra damage can add up very quickly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far