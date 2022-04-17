Minecraft has many different weapons that players can use during their playthrough of the game: swords, axes, bows, and crossbows. But players can enchant these weapons to make them even better.

Bows are a great choice for players looking to deal ranged damage and have many enchantments to choose from. Here are all of the enchantments for bows in Minecraft, ranked.

Ranking Minecraft enchantments for bows in Minecraft (2022)

Players can enchant bows using different methods. Of course, players can place a bow on an enchanting table and choose from many enchantments to apply from there.

They can also use enchanted books and an anvil to choose the enchant on their bow precisely. Although they enchant their gear, certain enchantments are the best.

7) Curse of Vanishing

Curse of Vanishing causes the item enchanted with it to be lost when the player dies. A player with a bow enchanted with Curse of Vanishing will lose the bow forever on death.

It does not matter whether the bow was equipped or just in their inventory. If the player dies, it will still disappear. This is not ideal for players, and this enchantment should be avoided.

6) Unbreaking

Unbreaking is undoubtedly an excellent enchantment for players to use. This allows the weapon to be used more times before it breaks. There are three levels of Unbreaking. A standard unenchanted bow can be fired 384 times before breaking.

With Unbreaking I, this goes up to 768, 1152 with Unbreaking II, and 1536 with Unbreaking III. However, there are better enchants a player can use on a bow.

5) Flame

Flame is a great enchantment for bows that causes them to release flaming arrows when fired. This enchantment will cause things that are flammable to be set on fire. This, of course, also includes mobs.

Mobs who provide meat like cows and chickens on fire can drop cooked versions of their meat when they die. However, mobs who die from fire do not grant XP orbs to the player.

4) Punch

Knockback is a wondrous enchantment for players to have on their bow. After all, a bow is a ranged attack, and being able to push foes back will help to keep them at range.

There are two levels of Punch, and each one knocks the enemy back three blocks, for a maximum of 6 block knockback at max level. Players can hit enemies into lava or off of cliffs, with this enchant leading to some exciting plays in Minecraft.

3) Power

Power is a solid enchantment for bows in Minecraft. This increases the damage of fired arrows. Power has five ranks, with the first rank providing a 50% damage increase and each additional rank adding 25% for a maximum boost of 150%.

A Power V maximum charged arrow hitting a critical shot can deal 25 damage or 12.5 hearts worth. This is enough to kill a player with no armor in 1 hit.

2) Infinity

Infinity makes it so that players can fire unlimited arrows from their bow. This is an excellent enchantment for someone who wants to use their bow.

However, what keeps this enchantment from being number one on the list is that it cannot be used with special tipped arrows, and the arrows fired from it cannot be recovered. Nevertheless, it's still a great enchantment and holds a place high on the list.

1) Mending

Mending is a fantastic enchantment that allows players to convert some of the experience orbs they get from slaying mobs into durability for the bow. This makes it, so the bow repairs itself when killing foes.

This cannot be used with Infinity, but for players who have access to many arrows or want to use special tipped arrows, it doesn't get better than having the Mending enchantment in Minecraft.

