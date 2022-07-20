8 best enchantments for Netherite armor in Minecraft 1.19 update

When players craft their Netherite armor in Minecraft 1.19, they want to apply the best enchantments possible. Since Netherite armor is the most powerful gear they can own, players tend to keep it well-maintained and strong. The full potential of any armor can be unlocked by applying enchantments to them.

Enchantments are certain superpowers that players can apply to their tools, weapons, armor and other wearables. They can help in different situations and even save a player's life. Hence, when it comes to Netherite armor, players must always get the best enchantments possible.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. There are many other enchantments that are helpful.

Swift Sneak, Protection and 6 other enchantments that are great for Netherite armor in Minecraft 1.19

1) Depth Strider

The Depth Strider enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Depth Strider is a brilliant enchantment that can be applied to boots. It enables players to swim faster. This can help players in their underwater endeavors as they can reach the surface quickly to replenish their breath.

Players can considerably slow down when they swim. Hence, Depth Strider is a highly useful enchantment. It has three levels, with each reducing the water resistance by 1/3rd.

2) Feather Falling

The Feather Falling enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This enchantment is extremely helpful when players are traversing irregular and dangerous terrain. Even if players have experience, they can take heavy fall damage and die.

As the name suggests, the Feather Falling enchantment reduces the amount of fall damage taken by the player. Remember, it will not slow the player down but will only reduce fall damage. It has four levels, each reducing the fall damage by 12%.

3) Swift Sneak

The Swift Sneak enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is a brand new enchantment that was added with The Wild Update a month ago. Swift Sneak is a treasure enchantment and can only be obtained in the form of enchanted books from Ancient Cities. It increases players' walking speed when they are in sneak mode.

Players will have to sneak throughout the Deep Dark biome to prevent the Warden from spawning. This enchantment can be very useful in such a situation. It can be applied to leggings and has three levels.

4) Unbreaking

The Unbreaking enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking is arguably the most used enchantment since players frequently break their armor when they fight mobs and other players.

This enchantment essentially increases the durability of armor. It has a total of three levels and can be applied to any armor part.

5) Fire Protection

The Fire protection enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players travel through the Nether, they might accidentally fall into lava or burn themselves from attacks. This is where the Fire Protection enchantment comes in.

The enchantment will protect the player from burning damage. Though the standard protection enchantments are usually preferred over Fire Protection, this can be quite useful if players travel in the Nether a lot.

Fire Protection has four levels and can be applied to any armor part.

6) Respiration

The Respiration enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players frequently explore huge water bodies in Minecraft. However, they can only be underwater for a limited period of time due to limited breath.

Players can apply the Respiration enchantment on their helmets to breathe a little longer underwater. This is an excellent enchantment while exploring the ocean monument or building an underwater base.

7) Protection

The Protection enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Protection is one of the best enchantments for the Netherite armor since it increases its overall strength.

The primary function of armor is to protect players against attacks. This enchantment increases the protection level of the armor, making it stronger.

Since there is no other armor that is stronger than Netherite, players can squeeze more power out of it with this powerup. The enchantment has four different levels and can be applied to any armor part.

8) Mending

The Mending enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Mending is arguably the most craved treasure enchantment in Minecraft. When players craft a Netherite armor, they wish to use it to the fullest but also prevent it from breaking. Sooner or later, all armor parts break since they have limited durability, even after using the Unbreaking enchantment.

This is where Mending comes into play. The enchantment enables the armor part to absorb XP points picked up by the player to heal itself, making it invincible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far