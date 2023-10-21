8 best free games to play if you like to play Minecraft 

Minecraft is one of the most popular survival adventure sandbox-type games worldwide. The game's popularity is attributed to its unique content, expansive landscape, variety of entities, and freedom of exploration. Despite being a decade-old game, it continues to record seemingly endless sales. However, many players look for an alternative take on Minecraft and would want to experience similar games, especially ones that are free.

These games may resemble Minecraft in either some or all of the aspects mentioned above. That being said, here are eight free Minecraft-like games that players can play.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

8 best free Minecraft-like games

1) Palia

Palia is a multiplayer game falling into the fantasy genre. In this game, humans have attained legendary status as a race that vanished thousands of years ago at the pinnacle of their splendor and magical ability. These humans suddenly start appearing in modern times, bewildering everyone around.

Players must establish a new life for themselves and mankind in this welcoming environment as a re-emerged community. This game features massive landscapes and biomes wherein players can choose to fish, cultivate, cook, and mine. It is a great game to explore for those who want a Minecraft-based experience.

2) Veloren

Veloren is a multiplayer role-playing game that has been written in Rust. This game is under development and is available for players in its alpha version. It has been inspired by popular titles like Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress, and Minecraft.

This game includes a procedurally generated world that can be explored on foot, horseback, or by air. Players can fight monsters, complete quests, and create bases. It also comprises a crafting system and magic.

This game is community-driven, which can be showcased in the music, graphics, and other assets seen during its gameplay.

3) Trove

Trove is a free-to-play sandbox action roleplaying game based on a colorful voxel universe. Resembling Minecraft in its gameplay, it comprises an adventure filled with missions, treasures, and monsters of different shapes and sizes.

The landscapes are procedurally created, which provides a sense of exploratory satisfaction. Players can create their own unique base or an entire Club World full of incredible constructions.

A lot of other content can be explored in this game as well, giving gamers the feel of an MMO-RPG title.

4) LEGO Worlds

One of the most popular games, LEGO Worlds, lets players explore an in-game universe created exclusively from LEGO blocks. One can discover endless surprises, explore enormous landscapes, and create anything that comes to mind.

Similar to Minecraft, the world is procedurally generated, where the focus is more on building and exploring. Even landscapes like mountain ranges and tropical islands can be built using LEGO bricks.

The game also features areas with gorillas, scooters, helicopters, and dragons. LEGO Worlds gives the players a significant amount of control regarding how to play the game according to their preferences.

5) Unturned

This game is a survival adventure sandbox that places players in a zombie-infested world. Team up with friends and survive the unforgiving horde of hostility in this voxel-based world.

The game resembles Minecraft with its survival aspect. It features a variety of other game modes, including Arena mode, PvP, and roleplaying. Players can also craft items and build bases to survive and explore the hostile world of Unturned.

6) Eden Eternal

This game comprises a variety of races dispersed throughout a large and breathtaking fantasy realm, with each race being defined by distinctive qualities. Players will be guided through Eden's land by sword and magic.

The salient features of the game include a vast dynamic world system, easy class switching, incredible entities, different races, and personalized customizations.

Each class is unique and will complement the exploration aspect of the game. One must definitely experience this game, which, luckily, also happens to be free of cost.

7) Roblox

Roblox is a free-to-play online gaming platform and game production tool where players can design games and play ones made by others. It is one of the most popular games available and can be played on multiple devices.

From various difficulty settings, players can choose from a large selection of games. Some Minecraft-based games include Block Story, Build a Boat for Treasure, Miners Haven, Survive the Disasters, and World Zero.

The players can also communicate with each other and design customized games, which they can then share with others.

8) Creativerse

Creativerse is a free-to-play sandbox game that resembles Minecraft in several ways. Players are placed in a procedurally generated world where they can embark on an adventure while gathering resources, crafting items, and building structures.

The game comprises different types of quests and unique voxel-based physics. It is oriented to provide a friendly atmosphere to players while they explore different biomes, engage in quests, and delve into the creative freedom that the game offers.