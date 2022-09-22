All announced mini-games for Minecraft Championship (MCC) 25

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) is an event that pits the biggest and most popular content creators against each other in a series of Minecraft mini-games. Everyone must form teams and try to get as many coins as possible to claim total victory.

MCC 25 is the upcoming edition of the event. It will take place on September 24, 2022, at 8:00 pm BST.

The official Twitter account of the Minecraft Championship recently unveiled the mini-games that will be played at this month's event.

Grid Runners, Ace Race, and 7 other mini-games confirmed for Minecraft Championship 25

1) TGTTOSAWAF

TGTTOSAWAF, or To Get To The Other Side And Whack A Fan, is one of MCC’s original eight mini-games and has been featured in every single event.

There are six different rounds in the mini-game, each on a different map. All players start on one side of the map and have to use various tools to get to the other side. Once they make it across the map, they need to punch a fan to signal that they have finished the game.

The first player to finish the game receives 40 coins. The coins received will decrease by one for every place afterwards.

2) Battle Box

Battle Box is a PvP/CTO mini-game that was introduced in MCC Two. It was the first mini-game to be added outside of MCC’s original eight.

The goal of the Battle Box is to win as many of the nine rounds as possible by having the most of a team’s colored wool in the center of the map.

Teams have a single minute and a single life to place as much wool in the center of the map as possible. They will rotate after each round is completed.

3) Grid Runners

Grid Runners is a team-based parkour mini-game. It was introduced in MCC 16 as a debut mini-game for MCC Season Two.

The teams are launched into 10 identical courses that all run parallel to each other. These courses all contain identical puzzles and challenge rooms that players will need to best to continue. Since all of the rooms are identical, players need to work together to get through them faster than the other teams.

Each team that completes the course will gain points, with last place gaining 60 points and first place securing 375 points.

4) Meltdown

Meltdown is a PvP mini-game coming in Minecraft Championship 22. It is played across three rounds, with the goal being to collect as many coin crates as possible in the allotted time while also eliminating other players.

To break a coin crate open, players need the telepickaxe, which can only be held by one player at a time. This means that players will need to pass it along to other team members using a right-click.

There is also a bow that can be used to freeze other players in place. If the entire team is frozen at once, they will be eliminated. However, players can be thawed out by others using a heater.

The map will break down over time, encouraging players to get as many crates as fast as possible.

5) Parkour Tag

Parkour Tag was introduced in Minecraft Championship 12. It replaced Parkour Warrior as the primary parkour mini-game of the MCC.

Parkour Tag is a three vs one mini-game with nine rounds. One player on each of the two teams is a hunter, with the other three members of each team being runners.

The runners will get coins based on how long they survive, with bonus coins being awarded if they manage to survive for the entire minute-long round. Individual players can only hunt a total of four different times.

6) Survival Games

Survival Games is a Minecraft Championship classic. The last team standing wins the mini-game.

Teams can explore the map freely to find weapons, armor, and other gear in order to make themselves more powerful. Players even have infinite levels and can enchant their gear to their hearts' content.

Coins are awarded to each player alive when another player dies. Players can also gain coins for killing other players and breaking airdrop crates.

Teams get a large number of bonus coins based on when they are eliminated. The first team eliminated gets 330 coins. The team that does not get eliminated gets 650 coins.

7) Ace Race

Ace Race is a movement-based mini-game introduced in Minecraft Championship Seven. It replaced the classic MCC game Foot Race.

Ace Race requires players to do three laps around a large race track full of shortcuts and pitfalls. Players will need to use their elytras, riptide tridents, and depth strider boots to jump, sprint, and fly as fast as possible around the track, avoiding obstacles along the way.

The goal of the mini-game is to complete all three laps within 10 minutes.

8) Hole in the Wall

Hole in the Wall is a combination of Parkour and Movement mini-games. It is one of Minecraft Championship’s original mini-games.

The goal is simple. Players must use Minecraft’s movement mechanics, including sprinting, jumping, sprint jumping, and crouching, to avoid getting pushed off the center platform when walls of slime blocks converge on them. These slime blocks will get faster and faster over time, with the gaps in the walls also becoming smaller.

Each round lasts for three minutes in total, with players gaining more coins the longer they survive.

9) Sands of Time

Sands of Time is a team-based PvE mini-game introduced in Minecraft Championship Five.

In this mini-game, players must move through a complex dungeon temple, collecting coins and items as they explore. These items include weapons, armor, and sand. The sand can be used to extend the team’s timer or revive dead players.

The goal of Sands of Time is to explore and collect as many coins as possible. If the player does not make it out before the timer runs out, all the coins they are holding will be lost, so good time management is vital for success.

