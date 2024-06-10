All mobs added to Minecraft in 2024

Minecraft is on a roll at the moment as it prepares for the upcoming Tricky Trials update. It is an exciting time for fans as halfway through the year, the game has already added four new exciting mobs. In this article, we will list all the new mobs that were added to Minecraft in 2024.

Do note that some of the mobs will be added only with the Tricky Trials update on June 13, 2024.

New mobs in Minecraft

While the Tricky Trials update was expected to bring some great changes to the game, people did not expect that it to add multiple new mobs and beyond. What's even more exciting is that we are only halfway into the year and Mojang Studios might add even more mobs by the end of 2024. Let's get started with the mobs that have already been added.

1) Armadillo

The armadillo in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The armadillo was the first mob to be added to the game this year and it brought some interesting features. It's a passive mob that will go into hiding when confronted; can be found in the savannah biome.

The most exciting aspect of this mob is that it drops scutes, which can be used to make the wolf armor - something players have been asking Mojang Studios for years. One can also brush the armadillo to get scutes.

2) New wolf variants

The new wolf variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

While wolves are some of the oldest mobs in the game, they were due an update. In 2024, Mojang Studios finally decided to bring new variants of the wolf. The game has eight new wolf variants, spread across biomes.

These wolves are not just different in aesthetics, but also in terms of rarity. Some of them can be easily found, while others are much harder to locate. Finally, players can have different tamed wolves as pets in the game.

3) The bogged

The bogged is a new skeleton variant (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bogged is a new skeleton variant that will arrive with Minecraft 1.21 update on June 13, 2024. It can be found in the swamp biome and the trial chambers. Not only does the bogged mob look different from the normal skeleton, but it also uses poisonous arrows to attack the players.

4) The Breeze

The Breeze is a challenging new mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The star of the Tricky Trials update and the mini-boss of the trial chambers, many would consider the Breeze to be the most exciting part of the upcoming update. The Breeze is just like the Blaze found in the Nether fortress. It moves with extremely fast speed and uses wind attack to knock back players while causing damage.

Here’s something interesting about the Breeze: players cannot attack this mob using projectile weapons such as arrows. One must get close to it and use melee attacks to defeat this mob.