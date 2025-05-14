Best features of Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a

The Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a is out now, and this experimental build introduces an array of new features and changes to the game ahead of their official release. Apart from new items, it also addresses existing mechanics to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here are the best features of the Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a.

Best features of the Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

1) New music

The Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a adds new music to biomes alongside a new music disc (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Music and music discs are one of the most integral aspects of the gameplay aesthetics in the game, and the Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a introduces an array of new music to offer players an immersive experience.

The snapshot adds new music tracks by Amos Roddy to the cherry groves, forest, desert, grove, and lush cave biomes, respectively. The build also adds a new music disc with the track titled Tears by Amos Roddy, offering players more choice in their daily jams.

Also read: Why Minecraft needs a detailed weather system

2) Saddle overhaul

Saddles have received a major overhaul in the Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the biggest features of the Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a is the major overhaul to the saddles. As part of the update, saddles are now craftable and can be removed easily from mobs using shears. The recipe is unlocked when the player picks up their first leather. They can craft the item using 3 leather and 1 iron ingot, making it a far more accessible method than stumbling across it.

Additionally, saddles, carpets, and horse armor can be removed from the mobs they can be equipped on by using shears. As part of the ability for crafting, saddles have been removed from loot pools such as monster room chests, ancient city chests, and others, to be replaced with 1-5 leather.

Also read: Minecraft announces major leash upgrades coming in next game drop

3) Overhaul of gameplay mechanics

Gameplay mechanics such as fog and rain have been modified in the 25w20a snapshot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a also introduces an array of overhauls to certain gameplay mechanics to improve the experience for players. As part of the changes, fog is now applied to the 3D HUD elements, such as the first-person player hands and items in the hand. The music and sound have also received an array of performance upgrades as part of the snapshot.

As for weather, rain and thunder weather is comparatively less foggy now, and the rain fog has less of an effect on the interiors of builds and structures. Additionally, the dried ghast block no longer breaks if water flows into it, allowing players to seamlessly rescue it and get their hands on the adult happy ghast mob.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!