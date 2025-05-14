Best features of Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a

The Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a is out now, and this experimental build introduces an array of new features and changes to the game ahead of their official release. Apart from new items, it also addresses existing mechanics to improve the gameplay experience for players.
Here are the best features of the Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a.
Best features of the Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a
1) New music
Music and music discs are one of the most integral aspects of the gameplay aesthetics in the game, and the Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a introduces an array of new music to offer players an immersive experience.
The snapshot adds new music tracks by Amos Roddy to the cherry groves, forest, desert, grove, and lush cave biomes, respectively. The build also adds a new music disc with the track titled Tears by Amos Roddy, offering players more choice in their daily jams.
2) Saddle overhaul
One of the biggest features of the Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a is the major overhaul to the saddles. As part of the update, saddles are now craftable and can be removed easily from mobs using shears. The recipe is unlocked when the player picks up their first leather. They can craft the item using 3 leather and 1 iron ingot, making it a far more accessible method than stumbling across it.
Additionally, saddles, carpets, and horse armor can be removed from the mobs they can be equipped on by using shears. As part of the ability for crafting, saddles have been removed from loot pools such as monster room chests, ancient city chests, and others, to be replaced with 1-5 leather.
3) Overhaul of gameplay mechanics
The Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a also introduces an array of overhauls to certain gameplay mechanics to improve the experience for players. As part of the changes, fog is now applied to the 3D HUD elements, such as the first-person player hands and items in the hand. The music and sound have also received an array of performance upgrades as part of the snapshot.
As for weather, rain and thunder weather is comparatively less foggy now, and the rain fog has less of an effect on the interiors of builds and structures. Additionally, the dried ghast block no longer breaks if water flows into it, allowing players to seamlessly rescue it and get their hands on the adult happy ghast mob.
