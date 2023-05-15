6 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for islands

Minecraft has a variety of seeds for many different purposes, such as finding a village, a certain structure, or a rare biome. Many players also use them to find specific ways of starting a game. For example, islands are a fun way to play and start out, so many gamers look for seeds with worthwhile islands nearby. Whether it's to make life difficult or more interesting, island seeds are pretty popular.

Fortunately, island worlds can come in all shapes and sizes and have different things to bring to the table. Here are a few to try out before the 1.20 update arrives.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft seeds for islands to try in 1.19

6) Seed: -5774183300065244295

Lush caves in the 1.19 version (Image via Mojang)

Lush caves and cold biomes don't usually mix, but on this particular island, they do. There's a lush cave system, and there are mountainous biomes, too. It also features a Woodland Mansion, an Ancient City, and more nearby, so it's one of the more unique and useful seeds in the game right now. Be sure to check it out before 1.20 arrives.

5) Seed: 781561117

Islands come with a variety of biomes on them, but they're usually not the rarest biomes. However, this seed does have one of the rarest biomes, as it has Badlands, deserts, jungles, and more on one incredible island. It even features a lush cave, which is another rare cave biome.

When it comes to island biomes, there aren't many that are better than this one. The unique biomes make finding wood and the right kind of wood a bit difficult, but the rarity of each one makes it worth a shot.

4) Seed: 3898290374

There's a shipwreck near spawn in this Minecraft world (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed doesn't spawn players on an island, but it does have quite a few right near its spawn. Gamers are dropped into a jungle biome, but if they swim out into the ocean from there, they'll run into a pretty big island system. There are several islands to choose from, and they're all close by, so they can all be utilized. If resources aren't found on one, chances are the others very well might have them. There's also a shipwreck and ruined portal nearby, so the loot is good in this Minecraft world, too.

3) Seed: -1381486679527427600

This Mangrove Swamp biome is on an island (Image via Mojang)

For this seed, players spawn on the island rather than having to go looking for it. It's a great way to start out an island world. This particular island has plenty of size to it, which gives gamers the ability to move around and build without being too cramped. It also has plenty of biomes to explore, including the latest entry to the game, the Mangrove Swamp biome. This one is only about 1,000 blocks away from spawn.

Mangroves aren't a common biome, so having one nearby is an added bonus for gamers. Mud blocks and frogs can be found without having to leave the island.

2) Seed: -6660214747714155034

This seed (found at the 1:10 mark of the above video) has a perfect survival island. One advantage this island has over others is its size. Finding a good island with enough space to build things is difficult, but this one has plenty of space. Additionally, it has a major cave system, which means resources like iron, diamonds, and coal can be found on the island without having to leave in search of items.

1) Seed: -3960560437398758448

A great island seed in Minecraft 1.19 version (Image via Mojang)

This seed features one of the bigger islands one can find in Minecraft. It has five different biomes, so it's perfect for multiplayer worlds. Everyone can spread out into different biomes and not feel close together. Alternatively, the Minecraft biomes also mean that single gamers can explore and find different items to use. There's a ruined portal, a buried treasure, and more nearby, so it's just a good seed for anyone.

