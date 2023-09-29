Minecraft has incredibly distinct graphics by default, but players sometimes want a different look for their worlds within the sandbox title. This is where texture/resource packs come in, as they can change the existing textures of blocks, items, the user interface, and more. Combined with shaders, these packs can completely overhaul how a world looks.

Texture and resource packs work across a wide array of Minecraft versions, including the current stable build of 1.20.2. They come with different design philosophies, ranging from hyper-realism to medieval, cartoon, and science fiction themes.

If Minecraft fans are looking for a way to revitalize their graphics with new textures, there are multiple packs they may want to consider giving a try.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Texture packs worth trying out in Minecraft 1.20.2

1) Wolfhound

Wolfhound converts Minecraft into a grimdark medieval aesthetic (Image via GoE Craft/YouTube)

While many medieval texture packs provide a rustic appeal in Minecraft, Wolfhound focuses on a darker overall theme. Many textures in this pack heavily center on shadowy palettes and vivid high-contrast colors. This ensures that players can still implement plenty of color in their builds and designs.

Moreover, this texture pack extends to items and mobs, making them appear much more sinister in nature with just a hint of realism.

2) Brixel

Brixel envisions the world of Minecraft through the lens of Lego bricks (Image via AsianHalfSquat/YouTube)

Minecraft has had its blocky graphics compared to the Lego brand for years now. However, this isn't a bad comparison at all. Since this is the case, why not step up the comparison by using the Brixel pack? This addition converts players' worlds into a collection of bricks and studs, giving the game a true Lego feel.

Brixel also benefits significantly when used in tandem with shaders and the Physics Mod, which has settings that make blocks and entities break apart, much like Lego bricks.

3) Golden Days

Golden Days brings Minecraft's visuals and audio back to its classic days (Image via PoeticRainbow/Modrinth)

Although Minecraft has gone through several graphical revisions over the years, some players still have a soft spot for the game's early presentation. From textures to sound effects, the title's classical aesthetic is still beloved by many fans. Since this is the case, players may want to give Golden Days a try.

This pack returns the in-game textures and audio back to the days of the Adventure Update. By installing it, players can even enjoy newer additions to the game reconceptualized through a throwback lens.

4) Easy Suspicious Block

Easy Suspicious Block makes archeology much easier to perform in Minecraft (Image via Giq/Modrinth)

The Trails & Tales update introduced the long-awaited archeology feature where players can brush suspicious sand/gravel to unearth treasure. The only issue is that it can be a little tricky to distinguish the difference between suspicious blocks and their ordinary counterparts.

Easy Suspicious Block is a texture pack that addresses this problem effectively. It adds defined borders to the textures of suspicious sand and gravel blocks so players can point them out visually without needing closer inspection.

5) Fast Better Grass

Fast Better Grass is great for both visuals and performance in Minecraft (Image via Robotkoer/Modrinth)

Grass blocks look just fine on their own in Minecraft, but some players may look for an alternative. Fast Better Grass is a texture pack that offers one while providing a small performance boost on most devices. The pack uses the grassy part of a grass block's texture and places it on all sides so there is no soil.

Not only does this provide a pretty nice-looking visual change for grass blocks of various types, but it also somewhat reduces the rendering load on a player's device, which can occasionally improve performance.

6) Faithful 64x

Faithful sticks to the game's core aesthetic while providing upscaled textures (Image via Haryamc/CurseForge)

Minecraft's vanilla textures and graphics overall certainly have their appeal, and fans sometimes just want some higher-resolution iterations of them. Faithful 64x upscales the base textures of the game up to 64x64 while preserving the original appearance set forward by Mojang.

It may not fit the tastes of players who are looking for a graphical overhaul, but it does provide improved visuals with a minimal performance impact.

7) ModernArch

ModernArch provides Minecraft with a realistic aesthetic based on modern architecture (Image via Designio_graphics/CurseForge)

For a modern and realistic set of visuals that are sure to impress, Minecraft fans can give ModernArch a try. This pack offers high-resolution 128x128 textures for almost every block, object, and entity in the game. Moreover, the revitalized textures provide plenty of three-dimensional depth and are partially based on the concepts of modern architecture.

Since this is the case, if players are looking for a texture pack that can really bring their modern builds to new heights, ModernArch should be high on their list.

8) Mythic

Mythic overhauls in-game textures to create an adventurous fantasy theme (Image via FishyMint/CurseForge)

If fans love the visuals of fantasy RPG games, Mythic may be the texture pack for them. Combining rustic block textures with horrific hostile mob appearances and devilish-looking weapons, armor, and items, the pack has a fantastic theme centered on adventure and wonder.

For players who love a good dungeon delve filled with danger and excitement, Mythic is a perfect fit. It goes particularly well with medieval builds and mods.

9) Emissive TXF

Emissive TXF can be incredibly helpful for finding ores (Image via Jahirtrap/CurseForge)

It's no secret that when mining underground, it can be a pain to find precious ores. Unless players are using a ton of light source blocks to illuminate their surroundings, they can miss out on resources like diamonds completely by accident.

However, Emissive TXF can help fans in a big way when it comes to locating ores. This pack illuminates ore blocks to make them stand out even in pure darkness. It also adds lighting to other blocks like enchanting tables, brewing stands, gilded blackstone, brewing stands, and torches.

10) Bare Bones

Bare Bones converts the world into how it is portrayed in promo trailers (Image via Robotpants/CurseForge)

Minecraft's promotional trailers for new updates have a significantly vibrant and simplistic presentation compared to the game itself. Fortunately, players can experience the same trailer visuals in-game by way of Bare Bones. This pack smoothes out the game's textures and provides a color pop to make them incredibly similar to the official trailers.

Bare Bones keeps the title's core aesthetic intact but re-envisions it in a way that is incredibly satisfying and reminiscent of its well-produced animated promotions.