Emeralds are an extremely rare ore in Minecraft that can be found between levels -16 to 320, with the most common being on level 232. Unlike other ores, these tend to generate as single blocks, hence, finding a naturally occurring emerald is deemed as a rare sighting. That said, emeralds can also be found in some chests that spawn in villages and are dropped by Evokers and Vindicators. They can also be traded for other items via a villager.

Emeralds are the currency of the overworld and therefore have a lot of value. This article will highlight 10 such seeds that you can use to acquire emeralds easily. The seeds work on both Java and Bedrock editions. Although the terrain generation might be similar, the structures may vary.

10 Best Minecraft 1.20 Seeds for Emeralds in Java and Bedrock

1) Woodland Mansion Hill

Seed: 5589330133271921358 (Java Edition)

Hidden mansion in the heart of the mountain (Image via Minecraft)

Generally, you need to travel thousands of blocks to find a Woodland Mansion. This seed, however, spawns you right next to a mansion on an extreme hill biome. This also happens to be the best spot to find emeralds and iron.

Within the first few minutes, you can get full iron armor and gear yourself up to fight the evokers and vindicators, which will also drop emeralds when slain. Killing vindicators will also give you the totem of undying, a very precious item in Minecraft.

2) Crater of Surprises

Seed: 147829058677214126 (Bedrock Edition)

Slice of Heaven in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is for the Bedrock players. Like the previous seeds, you spawn with a woodland mansion in sight. On top of that, there is a village right next to this mansion. All of this is tucked away in a crater surrounded by gigantic mountain ranges.

You can loot the village at spawn and equip yourself with tools to mine the emeralds that are exposed on these snow-capped mountains. On the other side of the mountain, you can also find a cherry grove biome.

3) Centre of all attention

Seed: -4464635452385189475 (Java Edition)

Village and outpost on opposite sides of the spawn (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns you equidistant from a pillager outpost and a village. You can loot the village first and embark on conquering the outpost once geared. To acquire emeralds, you can easily get a bad omen and call for a raid in the nearby village.

Don't forget to set your spawn in the village. Once the raid is over, you will find yourselves extremely right and the villagers will give you great discounts.

Village: -189, 105, 284

Pillager outpost: 136, 82, 259

4) Enemies together

Seed: 91276453817984294 (Bedrock Edition)

Galore of structures (Image via Minecraft)

This unique seed spawns you in a cherry grove biome flanking a village with an outpost as its town center. The village has two blacksmiths that provide you with diamonds and iron armor. One chest in this village also has four emeralds within it.

Not far from spawn, you will also come across a ruined portal and a woodland mansion. Overall, this seed can be considered one of the best bedrock seeds for emeralds.

Village with outpost: 14 119 94

Ruined Portal: 168 92 256

Woodland Mansion: 319 103 387

5) Scenic Village

Seed: 260195924 (Java Edition)

Taiga village spawning on the foothills of a humongous mountain (Image via Minecraft)

This seed features a village on an extreme hill biome. Along with its wonderful view, the biome is also a great place to find exposed emeralds. So grab your mining hat and start exploring the area as you will surely come across a handful of emeralds.

You can also trade with the villagers and get emeralds. The best way is to use fletchers and convert sticks. Wood is quite abundant in this seed.

Village: 2, 141, 10

6) Hidden Gems

Seed: -1818114357538776435 (Bedrock Edition)

Dainty little village (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns you on a plain biome. The village is on the base of a gargantuan mountain range. You can stock yourself with loot and make your way to the adjacent range where you are sure to find emeralds in abundance.

These mountain ranges have many emerald ores tucked away and are also a great place to find iron and coal.

7) Buried Treasure

Seed: 6000015 (Java Edition)

Desert Temple with hidden loot (Image via Minecraft)

You can get your hands on easy emeralds as soon as you spawn in the game. This seed spawns next to a desert temple that holds great value as you can find four emeralds within its chests.

A village can also be found not far from this temple, where you can go and stock yourself with food.

8) Emerald filled mountain

Seed: -7549645608539937655 (Bedrock Edition)

Emeralds right within reach (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns you on a mountain that has many exposed emeralds. These are also surrounded by iron and coal, so you can easily mine them and accumulate numerous essential ores while looking for emeralds along the way.

The mountain ranges also have caves that you can explore. So grab some tools and have your fill of treasure that this seed has to offer.

9) Lost Treasure

Seed: -8399213305045884852 (Java Edition)

Island with a shipwreck full of riches (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft seed spawns you in a taiga village situated on an island. The village also houses a shipwreck along its coastline which is full of hoarded emeralds, iron, gold, and diamonds. You will also find armor trims in one of its chests.

The village itself contains chests with emeralds hidden within them. A perfect seed to find emeralds without even mining for it.

10) Rich Village

Seed: 4503599646370564 (Bedrock Edition)

Village with emeralds (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns you right near a village flanking a cherry grove biome. This village contains chests where you can find emeralds inside them. Situated on the bank of a waterbody, this dainty little village is a great starting point for an adventurous Minecraft run.

There is another village hundred blocks from the spawn village that also has a chest with emeralds. Near this village, you can also come across a massive dripstone cave that goes deep underground.

Village: -244, 92, 146

Dripstone cave opening: -160, 81, 241

This article highlights 10 seeds that players can utilize in order to get their hands on emeralds. Although there are other superior methods to get emeralds in Minecraft, finding them in chests or as ore will always bring a smile to one's face.