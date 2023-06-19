10 best Minecraft 1.20 shaders

Minecraft is undoubtedly one of the most mod-friendly games in recent memory, and this has resulted in countless graphical modifications provided by the community. Some of the most visible customizations in the game come from shaders, which combine lighting and post-processing effects to create pleasing graphics. There are also shaders that completely reinvent the game's aesthetic.

One of the best things about Minecraft shaders is the fact that they're quickly updated to keep pace with the game's official releases. Even though the 1.20 Trails & Tales update was released just over a week ago, many of the best shaders made by the community have already updated to version 1.20 as well.

If Minecraft fans want to improve their game world with incredible shader effects, there are plenty of options on the table in 2023.

Minecraft Shaders sure to impress in the 1.20 Trails & Tales update

1) AstraLex Shaders

If Minecraft players want a high degree of control with their shader pack, then AstraLex should meet their needs. The pack provides excellent lighting alongside real-time shadows, water/cloud effects, and even special color tone mapping settings reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

For players who have beefy devices, this shader pack is also capable of rendering cel-shading visuals, constellations, planets, and shooting stars in space. There are even settings for realistic raindrop effects and biome refractions.

2) BSL Shaders

Considered one of the gold standards in the Minecraft shader community, BSL has a long history. This results in an incredibly appealing in-game visual set while still keeping the game's core graphical theme intact.

BSL offers a suite of lighting effects, as well as plenty of special features. In addition to adding features like ambient occlusion, light bloom, volumetric lighting, and more, BSL can also handle depth of field, motion blur, and even the ability to curve the world's surface. The extensive collection of settings ensures that it can run on many different platforms without impacting Minecraft's performance.

3) Rethinking Voxels

Although this shader pack is technically an edited version of the renowned Complementary Reimagined shaders, Rethinking Voxels has established its own identity while altering Minecraft's visuals. Despite still being in early development, Rethinking Voxels has captivated fans with its approach to soft lighting.

Compared to RTX lighting or the intense brightness of many shaders' effects, this shader pack provides a very gentle and understated light production. This makes the days in the outdoors a little less harsh, while also producing very pleasant indoor and underground lighting.

4) Complementary Reimagined

The Complementary Reimagined shader pack is no less fantastic than Voxels Reimagined. This set of shaders aims for excellence in both quality and optimization for as many machines as possible.

Light shafts scatter across the Overworld's blocks and can even shine in through windows as players rest after a hard day's journey. This set of Minecraft shaders also creates an extra layer of otherworldly value to dimensions like the Nether and End, complete with shrouding darkness and even auroras.

Complementary Reimagined strikes a spectacular balance between Mojang's intended visuals, a high-quality lighting and effect makeover, and the ability to negate performance issues all in one package.

5) MakeUp - Ultra Fast

Plenty of Minecraft shaders can create gorgeous visual effects. However, depending on your hardware, this often comes at a cost. Framerate drops and stutters can occur when your device doesn't have the firepower to render what the shaders offer.

This is where MakeUp - Ultra Fast's shaders come in. This set allows you to effectively build your ideal shaders from the ground up using a suite of modular features. Optimization is the prime focus of this pack, but it can still include some very appealing visuals into it even if you aren't running the game on top-end hardware.

6) Kappa Shaders

Although Kappa Shaders may take their name from a Twitch emote, there isn't anything to joke about with this pack. This Minecraft shader set aims to recreate visuals that one may see in nature, gearing the effects toward realism without going to extremes.

Weather is one of the biggest draws in this spectacular shader assortment, as clouds, fog, and weather effects are generated randomly based on the time of day. This creates weather conditions that can be shockingly realistic without grabbing too much attention and ruining immersion.

7) Vanilla Plus

Although plenty of Minecraft shaders are undoubtedly beautiful to behold, they can occasionally start to stray away from the core aesthetic that makes the game special. Vanilla Plus shaders aim to blend the impressive visuals seen in other shader sets while keeping the vanilla feel of the game as close to home as possible.

Thanks to the volumetric clouds, subtle lighting, dynamic soft shadows, and screenspace reflections, Vanilla Plus perfectly emulates the appearance of a Minecraft that may have been made in 2023 with more modern rendering methods. All the while, the game still sticks to its roots and doesn't stray away.

8) VECTOR

VECTOR is one of the most unique shader packs the Minecraft community has ever seen (Image via WoMspace/Modrinth)

While many Minecraft shaders aim to make a pleasing environment, some dare to completely overhaul how the game is displayed. VECTOR may be one of the most remarkable examples of this, as it brings the game's graphics in line with the retro style of old-school IBM and Apple computers.

By using line-based graphics, distortions one would see on a CRT monitor, and monochrome color applications, VECTOR imagines Minecraft in the earliest ages of computer gaming. It certainly won't be every player's favorite, but this pack is one of the most unique offerings in the Minecraft community.

9) Forget-Me-Not Shaders

Forget-Me-Not isn't incredibly well-known but is still worth a look (Image via Ambrosia/Modrinth)

Created for the Canvas mod first and foremost, the Forget-Me-Not shaders stick to traditional in-game rendering methods while still creating memorable and pleasing Minecraft lighting that cascades over a player's world. The pack combines solid bloom effects with HDR (High Dynamic Range) presentation and scattered atmospheric applications in the sky.

As a complement to the Canvas mod, Forget-Me-Not also offers unique features not often seen by other shaders. This includes in-game seasons that elapse over time and physical renderings of waves across bodies of water.

10) Arc

Arc's shaders combined with the Physics Mod for Minecraft (Image via Null/Modrinth)

Currently in its beta stages, Arc is an up-and-coming shader set that aims to provide the most realistic visuals possible without causing FPS problems along the way. Complete with effects like automatic exposure adjustments, water physics, and two different settings for shadow mapping, Arc should be able to rise to the top ranks in due time.

Even better, Arc has been designed with the popular Physics Mod in mind, and players who want a truly realistic experience may want to consider combining the two for drastically improved visuals and gameplay.

Poll : 0 votes